Starbucks Basically Called the “Loser” Claim on Charlie Kirk’s Favorite Drink Fake "After a full investigation, we found no evidence to support this." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 23 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Starbucks;X/jacgarretson

A woman by the name of Jacqueline Garretson took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 16, just days after the Charlie Kirk shooting at Utah Valley University, claiming someone wrote “LOSER” on her mother-in-law’s Starbucks cup. The drink ordered was a Mint Majesty tea with two honeys, the same order Charlie reportedly had daily to honor him.

With people across the nation now ordering the tea in Kirk’s honor, many even requesting the name “Charlie” on their cups, Jacqueline believed the act was targeted. For context, the drink was ordered from a Starbucks in Chicago. She pressed the store’s general manager for answers and demanded an investigation, and a clip of the exchange went viral after being shared by @mikedropnews. Starbucks has since responded, and their findings may surprise you.

Starbucks basically said the word “LOSER” written on the cup was fake, citing a lack of evidence.

After Jacqueline’s allegations went viral on social media, claiming that a Starbucks team member at their Chicago location wrote “LOSER :)” on a cup after they ordered Charlie Kirk’s favorite drink, a Mint Majesty with two honeys, Starbucks responded via X.

For context, here’s Jacqueline's initial claim she shared to X: "This morning, a family member went to Starbucks and ordered Charlie Kirk’s favorite drink — Mint Majesty with honey. When their cup came back, it was marked with the word 'loser :)' scribbled across it."

Two days later, on Sept. 18, Starbucks replied: "After a full investigation, we found no evidence to support this. We do not believe this comment was written by a Starbucks Partner." Prior to the response, Jacqueline had visited the Starbucks with a man presumed to be her husband, demanding that the manager conduct a thorough investigation and hold the person responsible.

However, Starbucks’s investigation reportedly found no evidence that anyone had written the message. The following day, Jacqueline commented on Starbucks’s response, writing, "Hello, please feel free to send me the video footage you have on file. You have my contact info."

🚨 This morning a family member went to Starbucks and ordered Charlie Kirk’s favorite drink — Mint Majesty with honey.



When their cup came back, it was marked with the word “loser :)” scribbled across it. pic.twitter.com/NHxZjroqCn — Jacqueline Garretson (@jacgarretson) September 16, 2025

While Starbucks hasn’t responded to that request, if she wanted to obtain footage of the baristas from the day the drink was purchased, she’d likely need to file a civil claim and get court approval. Meanwhile, at other Starbucks locations, baristas are steering clear of the Charlie Kirk drink order drama. Here’s what they're doing.

Starbucks baristas are trying to say out the Charlie Kirk drink drama.

With more claims surfacing about Starbucks baristas allegedly writing snarky comments on Mint Majesty teas with two honeys, drinks clearly being ordered to honor Charlie Kirk, and customers requesting the name “Charlie Kirk” on their cups, many baristas are choosing to stay out of the drama.

Hey @Starbucks @StarbucksCare Have you also investigated this incident? Obviously you wouldn't argue there isn't any evidence? pic.twitter.com/DuSSCdiFzH — ʙᴏᴍʙᴀʀᴅꜱ ✝️🐟 (@BombardsBL) September 19, 2025

Like the barista at a Yucaipa location who was recorded telling a customer she couldn’t write “Charlie Kirk” on a cup due to its political nature. Staying neutral seems like a fair choice, as it helps prevent rude comments (if they’re happening) and keeps workers out of political disputes.