Charlie Kirk Fans Order His Go-to Starbucks Tea, but It's Not Going as Planned Charlie said he drank as many as nine Mint Majesty teas with two honeys a day to help his voice. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 18 2025, 5:29 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@madysenpierce

People around the nation are going to great lengths to show their support for the late Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during a public speaking event on Sept. 10, 2025. For starters, they’re cracking down on those who post anything slightly offensive about Kirk by reporting them to the “Charlie’s Murderers” website, now the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation. And to further honor him, they're also going to Starbucks and ordering his signature drink, the Mint Majesty tea with two honeys.

Some are even going as far as using “Charlie” as the name for the order. People around the nation seem to be engaging in the gesture based on the flood of TikToks being posted, from Chicago to Hewitt, Texas. But it seems they’re not quite getting the satisfaction out of it that they had hoped. Here are the details on what’s going on with the Charlie Kirk Starbucks drink trending now, and the specific date people are pushing for everyone to head to their local Starbucks for it.

People are honoring Charlie Kirk by ordering his signature Starbucks drink.

If there’s a way to honor Charlie Kirk, you can bet his supporters are going to find it. And right now, they’re starting with ordering his favorite Starbucks beverage, the Mint Majesty tea with two honeys, now dubbed the “Charlie Kirk drink.” But it doesn’t seem to be working out quite as planned. Take, for instance, one customer’s recent account shared by TikTok user @mikedropnews.

She explained that her mother-in-law went in to order the Charlie Kirk drink in his honor, and when the baristas wrote on the cup, as they usually do, it didn’t say “have a nice day” or “enjoy.”

Instead, it read “loser” with a smiley face. The woman, outraged, added that her mother-in-law is a senior citizen who is far from political. She and her husband made it clear they didn’t want corporate callbacks, they wanted the individual responsible to be held accountable, or, in other words, likely fired.

A similar situation reportedly played out at a Starbucks in Hewitt, Texas. A TikTok user named Madysen Pierce (@madysenpierce) claimed she ordered the same drink through a mobile order. When she went through the drive-thru and gave the name “Charlie,” her cup read “Morning Charlie” with a smiley face. But hidden under the sleeve were the words “feel better.”

Now, unlike the first incident, this one seems a little less clear on whether the barista was being sarcastic or caring. After all, people often order tea with honey when they’re sick or trying to boost their immune system. So we’ll leave that one open to interpretation.

Either way, it’s clear that not everyone is viewing these gestures as tributes. Kirk’s supporters see it as honoring his name, but many others are pushing back silently. And that’s why those determined to celebrate Kirk are pushing their efforts up a notch even more, by designating a specific day for everyone to head to Starbucks and order a Mint Majesty tea with two honeys.

This is the day Charlie Kirk supporters are banding together to buy his go-to Starbucks drink.

It’s not clear who launched the date, but TikTok user @jess_parks012 is pushing for people to head to their local Starbucks on Oct. 14, 2025, and order a Mint Majesty tea with two honeys. To make it even more honoring, she says to add blueberries.

If you recall, Charlie’s widow, Erika, shared in a statement that she told her daughter, “Daddy is on a work trip with Jesus to afford GG’s blueberry budget.” She also suggests giving your name as Charlie, GG (his daughter), or even your own when placing the order. While many commenters weren’t on board with the idea, one pointed out something interesting. By everyone going and buying these drinks, they’re not only supporting Kirk, but Starbucks.