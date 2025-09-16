The Charlie’s Murderers Website Isn’t Gone, It Just Rebranded — Here Are All the Details “We lawfully collect publicly available data to analyze the prominence of support for political violence." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 16 2025, 6:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Charlie Kirk’s widowed wife said his political assassination ignited a fire inside her, she should have said it ignited one under the entire right-wing population. Not only are right-wing activists and politicians (and even everyday people who lean conservative) speaking out against the shooting that took place on Sept. 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in front of a crowd, but they’re also targeting individuals who say anything even remotely negative about the tragedy on social media.

A website, initially titled “Expose Charlie’s Murderers,” was launched by an anonymous creator (or group) and essentially functions as a database where you can “report” someone, whether a big name or just your average Joe, who has posted something negative about Kirk’s shooting. And they’re searching high and low. But shortly after being launched, it mysteriously went offline. So what happened to the “Charlie’s Murderers” website?

What happened to the Charlie’s Murderers website?

Source: Mega

The Charlie’s Murderers website announced via its newly created account on X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 14, 2025, that it had already reached over 60,000 entries. But shortly after, the original site went offline. But the website isn’t gone, it’s simply rebranded, likely because of the misleading wording. After all, those being exposed for saying something negative about Kirk’s shooting aren’t his “murderers.”

That kind of labeling can easily be construed as misinformation, especially by someone who stumbles upon the site and takes it at face value. On Sept. 15, the website’s creator posted on X that it is now called the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation, likely an attempt to make it look more credible than a doxxing site, even though it reportedly claimed it was not that, per KCRA.

We are rebranding as the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation and have a new domain. Link in bio. — Charlie Kirk Data Foundation (@forcharliekirk1) September 15, 2025

The rebranded site has a new domain linked in its X bio. However, as of Sept. 16, the site wasn’t live yet and displayed the message: “The domain name is parked using the Epik parking platform.” This suggests it’s still being worked on and will likely be up and running soon.

While many are clearly using the Charlie’s Murderers site, now rebranded as a “data foundation,” the organizer is facing heavy backlash for leaking people’s personal information through comments being shared. The group reportedly justified its behavior in a statement by saying, “We lawfully collect publicly available data to analyze the prominence of support for political violence in the interest of public education,” while also claiming, “We do not publish data which identifies individuals.”

"This is not a doxxing website"



Let’s believe the scammers. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TKwo3eqT8I — Lilith (@Lilith_Atheist) September 15, 2025

But KCRA reported that Rebekah Jones, a former Florida coronavirus data scientist, had pieces of her personal information posted on the site after she commented about Kirk’s shooting. Despite the way the site labels itself, many argue it’s only fueling further division and potentially inciting violence, with some people allegedly receiving death threats after their comments were exposed.

Laura Edelson, assistant professor at Northeastern University, told KCRA: “It is absolutely fair to call it a coordinated harassment campaign. That’s absolutely why it exists, to coordinate and target the harassment toward the selected individuals.”

@nbcnews Vice President JD Vance urges Americans who see anyone celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk to “call them out” and “call their employer.” ♬ original sound - nbcnews - nbcnews

Vice President JD Vance supports calling out people who post negatively about Charlie Kirk’s shooting.