The Fate of 'StartUp' Season 4 Is Still Very Much up in the Air

Starring Adam Brody, Otmara Marrero, and Martin Freeman, StartUp amazed fans with its highly engaging storylines, brilliant character development, and pertinent subject choice. The crime thriller follows the story of an eclectic group of ambitious misfits, all of whom are related to each other in one way or another. All three seasons became available on Netflix in May 2021, but what about Season 4? When can viewers expect the new episodes to drop?

When will Season 4 of 'StartUp' be released?

Season 1 of StartUp premiered on Crackle in November 2016, and new episodes were added on an annual basis. Season 3 became available on the platform in November 2018 — but it's been crickets ever since. A rare gem, StartUp garnered many fans with a keen interest in the strange but intriguing world of start-ups. The drama received good responses from critics, and yet, it hasn't been renewed.

As a result, there's no release date — or even announcement — of a possible Season 4. Season 1 of StartUp plunges viewers into the hectic world of the Miami-based start-up industry. One of the main characters is Nick Talman (Adam Brody), a young banker who decides to invest his father's dirty money into GenCoin, the brainchild of a Stanford dropout named Izzy Morales (Otmara Marrero). Soon enough, Nick enters into an unlikely partnership with a gangster, Ronald Dacey (Edi Gathegi), only for a great deal of drama to ensue.

Their suspicious activities soon arouse the interest of Phil Rask (Martin Freeman), a morally corrupted FBI agent. Another storyline revolves around genius hacker Daewon (Dat Phan), who successfully robs GenCoin blind. Season 1 of StartUp also introduces viewers to characters like Jey-Jey (Lovensky Jean-Baptiste) and Oskar (Kamahl Naiqui).

In Season 2, the stakes grow even higher, as Izzy plunges herself into the mighty task of creating a brand new dark network, Araknet. The core team's near-permanent battle against their own weaknesses and their constant search for new investors continues well into Season 3. Season 3 of StartUp also marks the arrival of new cops, like NSA agent Rebecca Stroud (Mira Sorvino).