In a promo for this episode, titled "Hard Money," it would appear that Miles has no idea what Robyn is up to nowadays. After asking him for help, Miles naturally wants to know whose "life [he's] saving." Robyn, ever the secret-keeper, says, "The less you know the better."

Miles reacts the way any parent would, suggesting that whatever Robyn is doing is putting their daughter's life at risk. And he's not wrong! This has been a constant struggle for Robyn. Hopefully things work out, but we doubt this is the last we'll see of Miles.