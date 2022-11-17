Stephen Colbert Has Been Happily Married to His Wife for Over Two Decades

Stephen has been married to Evelyn "Evie" McGee Colbert for more than 20 years now, and the couple has been happily in love during that entire time.

According to her IMDb, Evelyn was born on July 23, 1963, in Charleston, S.C. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where she earned her degree with a double major in English and drama. After that, she also graduated from New York City's Circle in the Square Theater School.