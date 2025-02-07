Distractify
Sterling Sharpe's Career Was Cut Short, but He Still Made Plenty of Dough

Sterling's net worth stems from his broadcasting and pro football career.

By

Published Feb. 7 2025, 10:26 a.m. ET

Sterling Sharpe during Shannon Sharpe's Hall of Fame induction.
Source: YouTube

After just a seven-year career in the NFL, Sterling Sharpe has now joined his brother Shannon in the Hall of Fame. Sterling was a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, and was drafted in 1988. Although his career was short, Shannon was a prolific wide receiver during his years in the league.

Following the news that he had entered the Hall of Fame, many wanted to know more about what Sterling's net worth is. Here's what we know.

Sterling Sharpe celebrating after a touchdown catch.
Source: YouTube
What is Sterling Sharpe's net worth?

Sterling's net worth is reportedly roughly $12 million, per Chemical City Paper, which comes from a combination of the money he made in the league and the money he made as an analyst following his retirement.

While Sterling has not become the kind of prolific sports personality that his brother Shannon has, Sterling has done well enough for himself in broadcasting to ensure that his career would not be forgotten and that he would be well taken care of.

Sterling Sharpe

Former NFL wide receiver

Net worth: $12 million

Sterling Sharpe is a former NFL wide receiver who played for seven seasons for the Green Bay Packers. In those seven seasons, he was a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro receiver, and led the NFL in receptions three separate times. After his career in professional sports ended, Sterling became a broadcaster and analyst for the NFL Network.

Birthdate: April 6, 1965

Birthplace: Chicago, Ill.

Father: Pete Sharpe

Mother: Mary Alice Dixon

Why did Sterling Sharpe retire?

Sterling retired in the middle of his prime as a receiver after suffering a debilitating injury. It was discovered during the 1994 season that Sterling had an abnormality in his neck that required surgery, and he suffered stinger injuries during several games in that season. Several vertebrae in his neck were loose, and after having surgery to repair them, he never returned to the NFL.

Source: TikTok/@cbssports
Thankfully, Sterling's relatively fast retirement did not impede his chances of making the NFL Hall of Fame. He was part of the 2025 class, and that honor was well-deserved considering the kind of individual honors he accumulated over the course of his time in the league.

He was not part of the team that won the 1996 Super Bowl with Green Bay, but he has a Super Bowl ring anyway because his brother Shannon gave him the first of the three he won.

When Shannon was inducted into the Hall of Fame, he said that he had the rare distinction of not even being the best football player in his family. Although Shannon beat his brother into the Hall of Fame by several decades, the two of them are now there together.

In fact, Shannon was the one who broke the news to Sterling about his induction in a moment both brothers are unlikely to forget anytime soon.

Sterling might not have had a long career in the league, but he made an impact during his time playing for the Packers, and would likely have done even more if his career hadn't been cut short.

