Steve Belichick’s Enviable NFL Salary Should Help Him Acquire a Sizable Net Worth

Following in your parents' footsteps can be a daunting task, especially when they attain such high levels of professionalism in their respective vocations. Folks are always going to compare you to your mom or dad, but what's more, is that you may always wonder whether or not you're carving out your own identity.

But if you love what you do and work at that every single day, then who the heck cares about all of that nonsense? Steve Belichick certainly doesn't seem like that gets in the way of his coaching duties, and he's reportedly amassed an impressive net worth because of it.

What is Steve Belichick's net worth?

If Steve's last name sounds familiar, that's probably because he's the son of New England Patriots coaching legend Bill Belichick, who has six Super Bowl titles to his name after working with Tom Brady — arguably the NFL's greatest quarterback of all time. Both of Bill's sons, Stephen (Steve) and Brian, work with the New England Patriots as well. Brian's a safeties coach and Steve's an outside linebackers coach.

Steve even has a ring of his own. He was working on the team's coaching staff when the Patriots won the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons that saw the New England squad come back from a blowout first half to take the game 34-28 in overtime. As far as his net worth goes, well, that depends on which of the various sources on the internet you want to believe.

