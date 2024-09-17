Home > Entertainment Parenting Through ALS: Inside Steve Gleason’s Relationship with His Kids Steve Gleason refuses to let ALS control his life. The former football star is a loving dad, husband, and ALS advocate. By D.M. Updated Sept. 17 2024, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@stevegleasonofficial

Former NFL star Steve Gleason’s has shown remarkable strength since being diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Steve was a star player for the New Orleans Saints, before retiring in 2008. A few years after his retirement, Steve was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

He later founded the Team Gleason Foundation to help others living with ALS get access to technology and support. The non-profit provides voice-generating technology or wheelchairs and has been a game-changer for many. In 2020, Steve was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest civilian honors in the United States. This award was a huge acknowledgment of his tireless efforts to raise awareness for ALS.

Steve’s journey has been chronicled in the documentary Gleason, which gives an intimate look at his battle with ALS and his role as a father and husband. The film sheds light on the emotional highs and lows of living with ALS, but it also shows how Gleason's relentless positivity and humor help him navigate his day-to-day life. Here’s a look at his relationship with his wife and kids.

Steve Gleason has two kids: Rivers and Gray.

Steve Gleason and his wife, Michel Varisco, are proud parents to two children, Rivers and Gray. Despite the challenges that come with ALS, Steve remains deeply involved in his kids' lives. He's been there for all the major milestones, from first steps to school drop-offs. Technology has played a huge role in helping Steve stay connected with his children. Steve and Michel became parents months after his ALS diagnosis, the former football player explained in an article for Men’s Health.

And while Steve has never been able to hug his children, he is able to show love in other ways. “Being an active and being an involved parent has been the most important commitment in my life, but in addition to providing enormous joy and inspiration, it can be a deep source of pain,” he revealed. “One of my mantras is 'Be passionately committed and completely unattached.'”

Steve went on to explain that he is no longer able to move most of his muscles and he now communicates with his eyes. He admits that the process is sometimes challenging and grueling and sometimes causes him to question his worth as a father. He added, “The wanting and attachment to do something — to prove my value — has been a theme in my life, even before ALS.”

Who is Steve Gleason’s wife?

Steve Gleason and Michel’s love story began long before the ALS diagnosis. They met in New Orleans, where Steve was playing for the Saints. In 2008, the two tied the knot, setting the stage for what would become a life filled with both triumph and challenges.

