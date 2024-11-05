Home > News > Politics These Steve Kornacki Memes Will Hopefully Ease Your Election Day Anxiety "MSNBC should let Steve Kornacki take a shot whenever a state is declared." By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 5 2024, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: nbc; x/@travisakers

It's Election Day, which means that amid the chaos and fear, we're going to see a lot of MSNBC's Steve Kornacki. If you're not familiar with the khaki-wearing political correspondent, he's been reporting live election coverage for a decade, and he rose to fame during his time reporting the 2020 election.

"Steve is a crown jewel of NBC News and MSNBC’s election night coverage," NBC Universal said in a statement, and it seems that many viewers across the country agree. If you're plagued by Election Day anxiety, we hope these Steve Kornacki memes will take the edge off.

We're all doing it.

MSNBC should let Steve Kornacki take a shot whenever a state is declared https://t.co/O6aLaJZWuC — Syd🇵🇸🇪🇹🇸🇩🇨🇩🇭🇹 (@Syd0Wyd) November 4, 2024

The only way to fully ease election anxiety may be to turn it into a drinking game. And if we're all playing, then Steve deserves to play, too.

It's going to be a rough one.

Steve Kornacki 24 hours from now. pic.twitter.com/HJqG9T9Ewo — James Tate (@JamesTate121) November 5, 2024

If the 2020 election is anything to go by, it's going to be a rough one. Let's just hope that the results come back a little quicker than they did last time.

He's always ready.

steve kornacki next to his msnbc fit tonight pic.twitter.com/cP6IO1bEw2 — lady (lauren) jessica (@laurenjesholmes) November 4, 2024

Like many of us, Steve has been waiting in anticipation for this day for the last four years. As he once said of election time, "This is my season!" Well, we're glad someone's excited.

Has anyone ever seen him outside of his election coverage?

Every two years, Steve Kornacki is released from his cryogenic chamber to track the poll numbers.#TrackingKornacki pic.twitter.com/Z6YdjFvo8m — ShoSheepy 🦊♿ (@ShoSheepy) November 5, 2024

Just something to think about.

Something to take the edge off.

Steve Kornacki when the camera moves away. pic.twitter.com/Felu5AaKz8 — Original Orange Bird (@ogorangebird) November 5, 2024

While it's nerve-wracking to sit at home and anticipate the election results, it has to be 10 times more stressful to deliver those results to thousands of people all over the country. His pep and enthusiasm have to be a facade, right?

Steve recognize Steve.

If you're unfamiliar with Pommel Horse King Stephen Nedoroscik, then you're missing out. His hilarious strategy, which seems to have been napping until it was his turn to crush his event during the 2024 Olympic gymnastics competition, became a viral meme overnight. And much like our Election Day King, Steve Kornacki, he's beloved by the American people.

Hey, he's gotta get through it somehow.

Screw milk and cookies: everyone leave protein bars, electrolyte drinks, and Xanax out for Steve Kornacki tonight. — Rachel Williams (@RachelKenobi) November 5, 2024

And isn't this how we all survive Election Day?

If you think of it this way, it's a lot less scary.

happy steve kornacki zooming in and out day to all who celebrate — gia (@femezoid) November 5, 2024