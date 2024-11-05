These Steve Kornacki Memes Will Hopefully Ease Your Election Day Anxiety
"MSNBC should let Steve Kornacki take a shot whenever a state is declared."
It's Election Day, which means that amid the chaos and fear, we're going to see a lot of MSNBC's Steve Kornacki. If you're not familiar with the khaki-wearing political correspondent, he's been reporting live election coverage for a decade, and he rose to fame during his time reporting the 2020 election.
"Steve is a crown jewel of NBC News and MSNBC’s election night coverage," NBC Universal said in a statement, and it seems that many viewers across the country agree.
If you're plagued by Election Day anxiety, we hope these Steve Kornacki memes will take the edge off.
We're all doing it.
The only way to fully ease election anxiety may be to turn it into a drinking game. And if we're all playing, then Steve deserves to play, too.
It's going to be a rough one.
If the 2020 election is anything to go by, it's going to be a rough one. Let's just hope that the results come back a little quicker than they did last time.
He's always ready.
Like many of us, Steve has been waiting in anticipation for this day for the last four years. As he once said of election time, "This is my season!" Well, we're glad someone's excited.
Has anyone ever seen him outside of his election coverage?
Just something to think about.
Something to take the edge off.
While it's nerve-wracking to sit at home and anticipate the election results, it has to be 10 times more stressful to deliver those results to thousands of people all over the country. His pep and enthusiasm have to be a facade, right?
Steve recognize Steve.
If you're unfamiliar with Pommel Horse King Stephen Nedoroscik, then you're missing out. His hilarious strategy, which seems to have been napping until it was his turn to crush his event during the 2024 Olympic gymnastics competition, became a viral meme overnight.
And much like our Election Day King, Steve Kornacki, he's beloved by the American people.
Hey, he's gotta get through it somehow.
And isn't this how we all survive Election Day?
If you think of it this way, it's a lot less scary.
Happy Steve Kornacki and his khakis day!