Steve McMichael Started in the NFL and Ended up in Wrestling — Let's Look at His Net Worth
By Jennifer Tisdale
Published April 24 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET

On April 23, 2025, Jarrett Payton shared a heartbreaking post to Instagram about the passing of NFL legend Steve McMichael after a battle with ALS. In the video Jarrett shared, Steve is talking about what really matters in this world. As a world-class athlete who excelled in two sports — football and professional wrestling — it was strange to hear Steve say that being a competitor didn't really matter. What he valued most was compassion for others.

Soon after he went public with his ALS diagnosis, Steve was awarded an ALS courage award. From a hospital bed in his home, Steve was asked by ABC 7 Chicago about being courageous. He said that was just part of who he was, which was someone who never gave up his entire life. He spent 15 seasons in the NFL and after retiring, started a new career in the world of professional wrestling. He leaves behind a legacy, a loving family, and a net worth that sadly doesn't reflect his decades of commitment.

Details on Steve McMichael's net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steve's net worth at the time of his death was $3 million. Although that might seem low for someone who played in the NFL for more than a decade, it's worth noting that Steve's first year was with the New England Patriots in 1980. According to the Los Angeles Times, the average salary for an NFL player in 1981 was $90,000.

Steve McMichael NFL player and professional wrestler Net worth: $3 million Steve McMichael was an American professional football player and professional wrestler. Birth date: Oct. 17, 1957 Birth place: Houston, Texas Birth name: Stephen Douglas McMichael Father: E.V. McMichael (stepfather) Mother: Betty McMichael Marriages: Debra Marshall (m. 1985; div. 1998); Misty Davenport (m. 2001) Children: Macy Dale (b. 2008)

Steve was cut from the Patriots before his second season and was picked up by the Chicago Bears where he played defensive tackle until 1993. After that, Steve ended up with the Green Bay Packers for two seasons before retiring from the NFL in 1995. Never one to slow down, Steve joined World Champion Wrestling that very same year and managed to stick around until 1999.

Was Steve McMichael married?