Steven Reflects on His "Tough" Goodbye With Amber on 'Joe Millionaire' (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer season finale.

Although the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer finale already aired, the episodes leading up to it were full of more drama than the finale itself. When Steven McBee sent Amber home during what should have been a nice romantic one-on-one, fans were crushed. Now, they want to know if Steven and Amber have been in touch since filming ended.