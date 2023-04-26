Home > Entertainment Source: YouTube/Steven Crowder Steven Crowder Is Getting a Divorce and Being a Big Baby About It Conservative commentator Steven Crowder recently announced he's getting a divorce. He's also very mad about his wife's ability to legally leave him. By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 26 2023, Updated 1:15 p.m. ET

Conservative political commentator Steven Crowder is getting a divorce. And while that's not exactly newsworthy, he confusingly released a video on the Rumble Video platform semi-explaining what led to the separation.

It's definitely meandering, strange, and inexplicably suggests that fellow right-wing pundit Candace Owens is somehow involved. This sounds more like a grumble video, if we're honest. Here's what we know about Steven Crowder's apparently reluctant divorce.

Steven Crowder is getting a divorce and he's viewpoints are different to say the least.

It's kind of hard to feel sympathy for a man who has regularly spewed racist, transphobic, and misogynistic vitriol into the world via his Louder with Crowder podcast. On April 25, 2023, when Steven announced his divorce in an episode of his podcast, no tears were shed, especially when he shared some very dark thoughts on the matter. "I have been living with a proverbial boot on my neck, for going on years now," says the man who won't stop harassing members of vulnerable communities.

"Since 2021, I've been living through what has increasingly been a horrendous divorce." He then assures everyone that neither he nor his soon-to-be-ex-wife Hilary were abusive to each other in any way. "There was no infidelity," said Steven. That's the good news. The bad news is, Steven doesn't believe his wife should have the right to divorce him. Based on everything he's ever said publicly, this gross nonsense checks out.

"My then-wife decided that she didn't want to be married anymore," explained Steven. "And in the state of Texas, that is completely permitted." To recap: Steven is really struggling with the idea that his wife can simply leave him. In the legal world, this is called a "no-fault" divorce and according to Cornell Law School it's when the filing spouse "claims as grounds for the divorce that the couple cannot get along and the marriage has factually broken down."

Steven Crowder thinks people should stay together for the kids regardless of what's going on.

Steven and his ex-wife Hilary share two children, a set of twins, which will prove to complicate things a bit more. Thankfully, Steven is just as weird about this as he is about the divorce itself. Why change your brand? "Just so you know, my opinions on parenting and families have not changed. I've always believed that children need a mom and a dad," he said. Here's the thing; they will still have both. They just won't have a miserable mom, we assume based on the divorce of it all, married to a bigoted dad.

Steven then doubles down on his previous issue with his wife's ability to divorce him. "In today's legal system, my beliefs don't matter," he reminds us when espousing his opinion that divorce is bad. That's right, Steven, the legal system forgot to check with you. "In Texas, divorce is permitted when one party wants it, period," he said. We're gonna go out on a limb and say if Steven wanted a divorce and Hilary didn't, his opinion about the Texas legal system would be drastically different.

Then, he finally mentions his kids: "So for well over a year, in the best interest as well as physical safety of my children, we've decided to keep this issue private and to resolve it privately with the appropriate attorneys." He then says his children are blameless, which feels unnecessary as they aren't even 2 years old. Again he says this is good for them "emotionally and physically," which is very ominous. Thankfully, he moved away from this and onto some gossip.

Steven mentions "many other people" who were aware of the impending divorce, some of whom are in "positions of power, influence, leverage." Apparently Steven is under the impression that his children's safety is at risk with the revelation that he and his wife are separating, so keeping it a secret was important.

He then cuts to a Jan. 24, 2023, clip of Candace Owens saying, "Steven has a lot going on." It's unclear what she's referencing, but Candace suggests that personal issues were affecting his public life and she implored people to pray for him.