Home > Entertainment Source: Steven Crowder / YouTube The Real Reason Why Dave Landau Left 'Louder With Crowder' Steven Crowder and Dave Landau have been co-hosts on 'Louder With Crowder' for some time, but what made Dave depart from the podcast? By Chris Barilla Apr. 28 2023, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

In terms of conservative podcast hosts, Steven Crowder is at the top of the game. The man behind Louder With Crowder dubs himself "the number one conservative late-night comedy show" on the internet and regularly can be found proudly making politically incorrect jokes and espousing right-wing ideologies across social media as well as his Louder With Crowder news site.

Article continues below advertisement

Alongside Steven for quite some time has been comedian Dave Landau, a frequent face on Louder With Crowder. However, there have been some big changes in the Louder With Crowder world as of late, and it seems as though Dave will no longer be taking part in the show. So, why did Dave decide to leave Louder With Crowder? Let's unpack the facts.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Dave Landau leave his role on 'Louder With Crowder'?

On March 19, 2023, Dave confirmed on Instagram that he was no longer taking part in Louder With Crowder. Fans desperately sought out more details as to what led Dave to his decision, which Dave clarified further during an interview with YouTuber Michael Malice published on April 20, 2023.

Apparently, Dave had some pretty harsh feelings toward the Louder With Crowder crew, accusing Steven and his cohorts of jealousy, scheduling conflicts, censorship, and overall controlling behavior. "Whatever he has and whatever he's going through, I think he was bullied at some point in his life," Dave explained, adding, "He's become the bully and he doesn't realize it ... He's got a lot of yes men around him."

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, Steven created a strict tardiness policy for crew members that Dave felt was completely targeted at him. On top of that, he alleged that he was never allowed to get the last word during their interactions. "I was pulled aside and told 'Make sure if you guys are doing a rant or if you guys are riffing, make sure he gets the last word,'" Dave explained, noting, "I also feel like for someone who is so pro-free speech and non-censorship, he was really about censorship."