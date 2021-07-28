Steven Crowder Said He Could 'Physically Feel Death' Following Collapsed Lung

Steven Crowder Said He Could 'Physically Feel Death' Following Collapsed LungBy Joseph Allen
Jul. 28 2021, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Conservative YouTube commentator and Louder With Crowder host Steven Crowder is in rough shape. On Tuesday, Steven posted a picture to his Instagram page notifying his followers that he was in the hospital. Naturally, many are wondering what happened to Steven, and whether he's expected to recover from the illness that landed him in the hospital in the first place.
Steven initially went in for invasive surgery in early July.
In early July, Steven shared a post with his followers announcing that he was about to go in for surgery. At the time, Steven didn't explain what the surgery was for, but he did thank fans for their kind words. On July 11, Steven provided more details on the surgery, which turned out to be pectus surgery. The surgery was meant to correct pectus excavatum, a condition which risks squeezing the heart and lungs as the breastbone and ribs curve inward.
In discussing his recovery, Steven said that he couldn't walk down the stairs without getting winded, and added more recently that his recovery had been painful. He explained that he was retaining fluid around his lungs, which made everything hurt, including the simple act of breathing. On July 23, Steven revealed that his recovery was going even worse than he had previously shared.
Steven suffered a 'mild' lung collapse.
Steven revealed that his lung had collapsed, and apologized to his fans for taking longer to recover from surgery than he had originally anticipated. On July 27, he shared another update, suggesting that he could "physically feel death."
"Last night took a turn for the worse. Ever actually get so close that you can physically feel death? He’s a d--k. The good news is, it’s fixable and these things happen. I’ll be back before you know it. Thanks for the support," he wrote.
Steven hasn't received universal support.
Thanks to his career as a conservative commentator, Steven had made his fair share of enemies online in the time before he wound up in the hospital.
“It’s really funny that you expect sympathy after making a career out of sh---ing on people,” one user wrote.
“While I wish you a speedy recovery,” another wrote, “I suspect this near-miss will have no impact on the kind of person you are.”
Prior to his health problems, Steven was widely known as a troll and provocateur. He used to be a contributor on Fox News, but eventually took his talents to YouTube exclusively. His channel has been demonetized on two separate occasions. The first time, YouTube cited "a pattern of egregious actions [that] harmed the broader community." The second time, Steven was de-monetized after spreading misinformation related to the 2020 election.
Steven's health problems may engender sympathy from those who were already fans of his. For many people, though, Steven has already proved that his interest in virality is more important than the lives of other people. Those people don't seem likely to extend him a warm hand any time soon.