Liv Tyler Is Not the Only Famous Child of Steven Tyler — Meet His Other Kids! "I didn't know he was my dad and I fell in love with him," Liv said of her famous father.

In addition to being the frontman of one of the most iconic rock bands in music history —Aerosmith — Steven Tyler is a doting father. Steven’s journey to fatherhood and his relationships with his children have played a significant role in his life throughout his 50-year career. The “Dream On” singer has always spoken candidly about his kids.

During a 2012 sitdown with Oprah, Steven admitted he was not the best father to his four children – or the best husband to his ex-wives. Even with the demands of being a musician, Steven has maintained a strong bond with his four children.

Liv Tyler

The story of Liv Tyler's background is one of the most intriguing aspects of Steven Tyler's life. Model Bebe Buell and musician Todd Rundgren were initially believed to be Liv's parents. However, when Liv was 8 years old, she discovered that Steven Tyler was her biological father. Bebe, wanting to protect her daughter from Steven’s rockstar lifestyle, initially kept Liv's true paternity a secret. In a 1997 issue of Interview Magazine, the actor spoke about discovering her biological dad’s identity.

“Strangely enough, when I first met my dad [Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler], I didn’t know he was my dad and I fell in love with him,” Liv revealed. “My mom has a diary entry or something where I wrote, “I think Steven is my father.”

Mia Tyler

Mia Tyler and Steven Tyler attend the 5th Annual Jam For Janie GRAMMY Awards

After Liv's birth, Steven Tyler and model and actress Cyrinda Foxe welcomed their daughter, Mia Tyler. At the time of Mia’s birth in 1978, Steven was a full-blown rock star. As a result, Mia grew up surrounded by music and later pursued an entertainment career of her own. Mia is a model and author, who has appeared in publications like Vogue and Seventeen. Additionally, Mia has been featured on Celebrity Fight Club and Hell’s Kitchen.

Chelsea Anna Tyler

Steven Tyler, Chelsea Tyler, and Jon Foster

In 1989, two years after his split from Cyrinda Foxe, Steven Tyler welcomed his third child with Teresa Barrick. Chelsea Anna Tyler was born on March 6, during a time when Steven was still deeply immersed in the rock and roll lifestyle. Chelsea is now in a band of her own, which she formed alongside her husband, Jon Foster.

And while Chelsea is clearly influenced by Steven’s artistic taste, it appears the rocker has also inspired his daughter’s fashion choices. “One of the best things that he ever told me when I was a teenager — I went through a couple of crazy phases, like a moment of being a goth and, then, a prep — was that it really doesn't matter what you wear, so long as you wear it with confidence,” Chelsea told Refinery 29.

Taj Monroe Tallarico

Taj Monroe Tallarico and Steven Tyler are seen at Recovery Unplugged