30+ Stimulus Check Memes That'll Make You Laugh Cry About How Tiny It Is

Political/Corporate greed is nothing new. There have been plenty of political scandals over the year that proves government officials show more loyalty to businesses that help to get them elected rather than the people they've been hired to represent. It's also fishy that no one seems to question how politicians with relatively humble salaries manage to acquire multi-million dollar net worths well into their careers, despite those numbers not adding up to their comfortable yearly incomes.

Article continues below advertisement

But Americans seem more content to argue about who uses which bathroom, rather than corporations paying an equal percentage in taxes that they do. American companies, whose primary consumer bases are US residents, dodge $90 billion a year in taxes by moving USA company operations to overseas countries like Ireland and China - and that's not including the billions in tax breaks and bailouts they've received from taxpayer dollars over the years.

There are some common tactics to distract Americans from these facts: making unfounded claims about the "hundreds of billions of dollars" illegal immigrants are causing the country (they're not). Or tackling hot-button, identity politics issues that pertain to race, sexuality, and religion, again, as a means of getting people talking about that instead of the fact that Americans pay some of the highest tax rates for the services they receive.

A fact that's being brought up yet again in the wake of the second COVID-19 stimulus check rollout. Source: Imgur When the US Government announced a $900 billion stimulus package, qualifying US citizens wanted to know why they were only receiving $600. Article continues below advertisement

Some people did the math, and it didn't seem to add up. Source: Imgur Corporations who received massive bailouts previously seem to be benefiting most from the stimulus, despite many of them laying off thousands of workers. Article continues below advertisement

Others just couldn't comprehend how their tax dollars weren't being paid back to them fairly. Source: Imgur The math seems to be intentionally obfuscated so as to deter individuals from realizing just how badly they're being shellacked. Article continues below advertisement

Then there was the question of the "pork." Source: Imgur A ton of other laws that have nothing to do with COVID-19 relief were rolled into the bill. A glaring one was making illegal streaming of entertainment a Federal Crime that held a maximum 10-year prison sentence. Meanwhile guys who rape girls behind dumpsters get a few days in prison. Oh and if you destabilize the entire economy with home loan scams creating a nationwide recession? You're good. Article continues below advertisement

It all reeks of a fundamental lack of care for US citizens. Source: Imgur Which especially rubbed people the wrong way considering the mixed messaging of the CDC regarding masks at the start of the pandemic, some politicians downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, and major city mayors, like Andrew Cuomo contributing the deaths of some 6,200 elderly individuals due to his decision to move COVID patients into nursing homes. Article continues below advertisement

People are sick and tired of Congress making things more difficult than they need to be. Source: Imgur Article continues below advertisement

Politicians gonna politicize. Source: Imgur Article continues below advertisement

If you guessed rich people who don't need the money then you are correct! Source: Imgur Article continues below advertisement

This could be the end of memes as we know it. Source: Imgur Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we do: become a member of Congress. Source: Imgur Article continues below advertisement

Uh-oh... Source: Imgur Article continues below advertisement

Spooky stories teach morals. Source: Imgur Article continues below advertisement

Hard to pull yourself up by bootstraps when you need a loan to afford the boots and your credit score is 470. Source: Imgur Article continues below advertisement

What is Indentured Servitude, Alex? (RIP). Article continues below advertisement

I always wondered what it was for! Source: Instagram Article continues below advertisement

It really does feel like that. Have fun with those overdraft fees. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Addotta (@anthonyaddotta) Article continues below advertisement

The ole' bipartisan screwjob. Source: Instagram Article continues below advertisement

Definitely a mood. Source: Instagram Article continues below advertisement

Thanks so much for the extra 8 days of living in my place :) View this post on Instagram A post shared by S.m.S (@s.m.s_memesspace) Article continues below advertisement

Lot of new drug dealers were made during this pandemic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henri L Bailey (@halel777) Article continues below advertisement

"Honestly, every flavor is great you should try one of each." View this post on Instagram A post shared by crisaguas718 (@crisaguas718) Article continues below advertisement