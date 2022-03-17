Stormy Wellington Has Years of Hustling to Thank for Her Impressive Net Worth

And in March 2021, she shared one of the keys to her success with Earn Your Leisure on YouTube.

"I move from a place of appreciation versus expectation," she explained. "I don't expect nobody to do nothing for me. I don't care if I just gave you a million dollars. I don't even expect you to say thank you. I gave it to you because I wanted to give it to you. Expectation could've took me out the game [sic]."

Watch Million Dollar Hustle on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.