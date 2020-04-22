Survive a Deadly Plane Crash in the Terrifying PS4 Game 'Stranded Deep'

Need some tropical scenery in your life? Beam Team Games' Stranded Deep can bring you just that, as long as you don't mind being one of the sole survivors of a plane crash over the Pacific Ocean. In this survival game that's for PlayStation 4 , you'll face off against a variety of sea creatures like sharks and a giant squid as well as the elements. Previously a PC-only game, it's swimming doggedly to Sony's shore, and you'll be able to get your hands on it for the system very soon.

With the game on PlayStation 4 for the first time, more players will have a chance to try the game as they work to explore a variety of underwater areas and varied island environments while looking for tools, weapons, and the shelter you'll have to find if you want to stay alive. Oh, and don't mind all the sharks swimming around.They're harmless (probably). The jury's still out on that. Here's everything we know about the PS4 version ahead of its official release.

When is 'Stranded Deep' coming to PlayStation 4?

According to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony brought Stranded Deep to the PS4 as of Monday, April 20. That means you can go ahead and pick it up right now if you don't want to play it on Steam. This marks the development team's first-ever console game, and it's been in the works for five years from a team coming out of Brisbane, Australia. Ben and Sam of Beam Team noted that they "enjoyed persevering and making it" throughout their journey.

So you've gotten the game and you're ready to jump in. What do you actually do? That part's easy: just survive. Once you leave the wreckage of the plane crash and you find yourself in the Pacific Ocean, you must travel underwater and explore until you make it to land to scavenge for tools. You must manage your hunger, thirst, and exposure levels as you struggle to find a place on the island that you've found. It certainly isn't for the faint of heart.

Craft a variety of tools like spears, axes, bows, and spearguns to stay alive as long as you can while matched up against the enemies waiting for you out there in the wild. Luckily, as you level up and earn experience, you'll also unlock new skills such as harvesting, cooking, and hunting to give you more of a fighting chance against the wilderness. You can also build structures to ensure you have a home on the island, too.