The 'Succession' Gang Takes a Trip to Italy — Here's Where the Roys' Luxurious Escapades Were Filmed

Per Bustle, other Season 3 Italian locations include the likes of Florence, Val d’Orcia, Bagno Vignoni, Chianciano Terme, Cortona, Montalcino, and Argiano. Sadly, the Roys are too focused on chasing business deals and bullying each other to appreciate their picturesque surroundings.

The Season 3 finale of Succession airs Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.