Another ship blocked the Suez Canal in 2022.
The Sequel to the 2021 Suez Canal Traffic Jam Is Resulting in Brand New Memes

Sep. 1 2022, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

This decade has been one for the books (and not in a good way). From the COVID-19 pandemic invading our world in 2020 to the six-day Suez Canal obstruction in 2021, it seems nothing can ever go right. Now, speaking of the incident involving the Egyptian waterway, it appears an identical situation has occurred again as another ship got stuck and blocked the trade route.

As expected, the internet has been having a field day with this event, making hilarious jokes and sharing brand new memes on social media, especially Twitter. If you're in need of a good laugh, keep scrolling for some of our favorites!

Is it possible we're traveling back in time?

It's official — this is Groundhog Day.

We were doing so well ...

Will we ever learn peace?! It seems we will never go a full year without some sort of global crisis.

Talk about an impossible maneuver!

There's no perfect way to describe a ship getting stuck in the Suez Canal than by referencing the infamous three-point turn from Austin Powers. It's such a classic scene, and it's all we could think about when we heard another ship blocked the canal.

If this were true, 'The Flash' still wouldn't be shelved.

It's no surprise that Ezra Miller found his way into the Suez Canal memes.

The 29-year-old actor has been at the center of various controversies and allegations this year, so we really wouldn't be too surprised if they were somehow involved in this incident (in all honesty, they have nothing to do with this situation).

He is truly thriving these days.

Whoever drove this second tanker clearly knew what they were doing. Maybe they saw how much attention the 2021 Suez Canal obstruction received, and the driver wanted to have their time in the spotlight while simultaneously reuniting the digital world via new meme potential. Ugh — talk about a genius plan!

Can we expect three nickels next year? Only time will tell.

Let's hope a third nickel never pops up for the sake of the Suez Canal!

Everyone must be awake to witness the chaos.

Whether it's 2 a.m. or 6 p.m., everyone must witness the long-awaited sequel to the 2021 Suez Canal obstruction.

Our kids will be miserable reading the textbook chapter about the 2020s.

Thank goodness we're no longer in school because if we had to read a textbook chapter about the 2020s, we would simply never stop crying. With that said, good luck to the next generation because they need all the luck to get through that section.

The "girlsplaining" meme is everything to us.

This "girlsplaining" meme has been all over our Twitter feeds lately, so what's one more? Plus, for all we know, the girl might've been actually telling her former boyfriend about the Suez Canal and its well-established history.

Don't make the same mistake twice ... or thrice, in this case.

If we had to drive one of these massive tankers, we would 100 percent end up getting stuck in the Suez Canal. Sure, the general public thinks it's easy to navigate one of these ships in the canal, but it's probably one of the most challenging tasks ever, and hopefully, we never have to experience this situation (for now, we are sticking with journalism!).

