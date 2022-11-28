Summer Higgins Has Returned to 'Yellowstone' and Sparks Are Already Flying

Piper has been praised frequently throughout her career for her fiery performances and charisma, and now she's bringing all of that intensity to Yellowstone.

Piper grew up in New Jersey, and she was named after actress Piper Laurie. She became an actress after she was spotted by a casting agent as she was accompanying her boyfriend to an audition. While she wasn't ultimately cast in the role, she did wind up with an agent after the audition.