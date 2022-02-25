'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' Tracks the Real-Life Rise and Fall of Uber's CEO

Although the release date of the book is currently unavailable, The Hollywood Reporter says the second season of Super Pumped will be subtitled Sheryl & Mark, and both the show and the book chronicle the relationship between the founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s relationship with COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Similarly, HBO handed a series order to Doomsday Machine, which stars Claire Foy as Sandberg and is based on the book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang.