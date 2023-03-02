Distractify
'Survivor' 44 Cast Instagram Details
What Are the 'Survivor' 44 Contestants' Instagrams? We Have the Details

Mar. 2 2023

Survivor 44 is officially here! On Mar. 1, the long-standing reality competition series’ debuted its newest season, and episode one was a rollercoaster. Featuring 18 contestants from all backgrounds divided into three tribes of six — Ratu, Tika, and Soka — Survivor 44’s cast is one of the show’s most diverse to date.

With six LGBTQ+ players, the 44th installment of the time-honored television series features more queer players than it has ever had in the past. Additionally, because of CBS’s diversity initiative, Season 44 is comprised of at least 50 percent BIPOC.

As we watch each of the 18 castaways establish their social game on screen, let’s check them out on social media. Read on to find out where to find each Survivor 44 contestant on Instagram!

'Survivor' 44 Cast Instagram Details
Source: CBS

Brandon Cottom

Instagram: @cottom_42

Occupation: Security Specialist

Age: 30

Hometown: Newtown, Pa.

Tribe: Ratu

Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Instagram: @jaimelynnruiz

Occupation: Yogi

Age: 35

Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

Tribe: Ratu

Kane Fritzler

Instagram: @kanefritzler

Occupation: Law Student

Age: 25

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Canada

Tribe: Ratu

Lauren Harpe

Instagram: @thelaurenharpe

Occupation: Elementary School Teacher

Age: 31

Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas

Tribe: Ratu

Maddy Pomilla

Instagram: @jeffprobstcanyouhearme

Occupation: Charity Projects Manager

Age: 28

Hometown: Huntingtown, Md.

Tribe: Ratu

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Instagram: @mattgrinsteadmayle

Occupation: Barbershop Owner

Age: 43

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

Tribe: Ratu

Bruce Perreault

Instagram: @bruce.perreault

Occupation: Insurance Agent

Age: 46

Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.

Tribe: Tika

Carolyn Wiger

Instagram: @car0lynr0se

Occupation: Drug Counselor

Age: 35

Hometown: North St. Paul, Minn.

Tribe: Tika

Carson Garrett

Instagram: @carson.garrett

Occupation: NASA Engineering Student

Age: 20

Hometown: Rome, Ga.

Tribe: Tika

Helen Li

Instagram: @helen_li

Occupation: Product Manager

Age: 29

Hometown: Wayland, Mass.

Tribe: Tika

Sarah Wade

Instagram: @sarahwade11

Occupation: Management Consultant

Age: 27

Hometown: Rochester, Minn.

Tribe: Tika

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Instagram: @yamilpr

Occupation: Salon Owner

Age: 36

Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Tribe: Tika

Matt Blankinship

Instagram: @mattblankins

Occupation: Security Software Engineer

Age: 27

Hometown: Albany, Calif.

Tribe: Soka

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Instagram: @heidilagares

Occupation: Engineering Manager

Age: 43

Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico

Tribe: Soka

Frannie Marin

Instagram: @hailthevail

Occupation: Research Coordinator

Age: 23

Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.

Tribe: Soka

Danny Massa

Instagram: @breatheinwithdanny

Occupation: NYC Firefighter

Age: 32

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.

Tribe: Soka

Claire Rafson

Instagram: @claire_rafson

Occupation: Tech Investor

Age: 25

Hometown: Highland Park, Ill.

Tribe: Soka

Josh Wilder

Instagram: @lets_get_wilder

Occupation: Surgical Podiatrist

Age: 34

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Tribe: Soka

Survivor episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

