What Are the 'Survivor' 44 Contestants' Instagrams? We Have the Details By Haylee Thorson Mar. 2 2023, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Survivor 44 is officially here! On Mar. 1, the long-standing reality competition series’ debuted its newest season, and episode one was a rollercoaster. Featuring 18 contestants from all backgrounds divided into three tribes of six — Ratu, Tika, and Soka — Survivor 44’s cast is one of the show’s most diverse to date.

With six LGBTQ+ players, the 44th installment of the time-honored television series features more queer players than it has ever had in the past. Additionally, because of CBS’s diversity initiative, Season 44 is comprised of at least 50 percent BIPOC.

As we watch each of the 18 castaways establish their social game on screen, let’s check them out on social media. Read on to find out where to find each Survivor 44 contestant on Instagram!

Source: CBS

Brandon Cottom

Instagram: @cottom_42 Occupation: Security Specialist Age: 30 Hometown: Newtown, Pa. Tribe: Ratu

Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Instagram: @jaimelynnruiz Occupation: Yogi Age: 35 Hometown: Mesa, Ariz. Tribe: Ratu

Kane Fritzler

Instagram: @kanefritzler Occupation: Law Student Age: 25 Hometown: Moose Jaw, Canada Tribe: Ratu

Lauren Harpe

Instagram: @thelaurenharpe Occupation: Elementary School Teacher Age: 31 Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas Tribe: Ratu

Maddy Pomilla

Instagram: @jeffprobstcanyouhearme Occupation: Charity Projects Manager Age: 28 Hometown: Huntingtown, Md. Tribe: Ratu

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Instagram: @mattgrinsteadmayle Occupation: Barbershop Owner Age: 43 Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio Tribe: Ratu

Bruce Perreault

Instagram: @bruce.perreault Occupation: Insurance Agent Age: 46 Hometown: West Warwick, R.I. Tribe: Tika

Carolyn Wiger

Instagram: @car0lynr0se Occupation: Drug Counselor Age: 35 Hometown: North St. Paul, Minn. Tribe: Tika

Carson Garrett

Instagram: @carson.garrett Occupation: NASA Engineering Student Age: 20 Hometown: Rome, Ga. Tribe: Tika

Helen Li

Instagram: @helen_li Occupation: Product Manager Age: 29 Hometown: Wayland, Mass. Tribe: Tika

Sarah Wade

Instagram: @sarahwade11 Occupation: Management Consultant Age: 27 Hometown: Rochester, Minn. Tribe: Tika

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Instagram: @yamilpr Occupation: Salon Owner Age: 36 Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico Tribe: Tika

Matt Blankinship

Instagram: @mattblankins Occupation: Security Software Engineer Age: 27 Hometown: Albany, Calif. Tribe: Soka

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Instagram: @heidilagares Occupation: Engineering Manager Age: 43 Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico Tribe: Soka

Frannie Marin

Instagram: @hailthevail Occupation: Research Coordinator Age: 23 Hometown: St. Paul, Minn. Tribe: Soka

Danny Massa

Instagram: @breatheinwithdanny Occupation: NYC Firefighter Age: 32 Hometown: Bronx, N.Y. Tribe: Soka

Claire Rafson

Instagram: @claire_rafson Occupation: Tech Investor Age: 25 Hometown: Highland Park, Ill. Tribe: Soka

Josh Wilder

Instagram: @lets_get_wilder Occupation: Surgical Podiatrist Age: 34 Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio Tribe: Soka

