What Are the ‘Survivor’ 44 Contestants’ Instagrams? We Have the Details
Survivor 44 is officially here! On Mar. 1, the long-standing reality competition series’ debuted its newest season, and episode one was a rollercoaster. Featuring 18 contestants from all backgrounds divided into three tribes of six — Ratu, Tika, and Soka — Survivor 44’s cast is one of the show’s most diverse to date.
With six LGBTQ+ players, the 44th installment of the time-honored television series features more queer players than it has ever had in the past. Additionally, because of CBS’s diversity initiative, Season 44 is comprised of at least 50 percent BIPOC.
As we watch each of the 18 castaways establish their social game on screen, let’s check them out on social media. Read on to find out where to find each Survivor 44 contestant on Instagram!
Brandon Cottom
Instagram: @cottom_42
Occupation: Security Specialist
Age: 30
Hometown: Newtown, Pa.
Tribe: Ratu
Jaime Lynn Ruiz
Instagram: @jaimelynnruiz
Occupation: Yogi
Age: 35
Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.
Tribe: Ratu
Kane Fritzler
Instagram: @kanefritzler
Occupation: Law Student
Age: 25
Hometown: Moose Jaw, Canada
Tribe: Ratu
Lauren Harpe
Instagram: @thelaurenharpe
Occupation: Elementary School Teacher
Age: 31
Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas
Tribe: Ratu
Maddy Pomilla
Instagram: @jeffprobstcanyouhearme
Occupation: Charity Projects Manager
Age: 28
Hometown: Huntingtown, Md.
Tribe: Ratu
Matthew Grinstead-Mayle
Instagram: @mattgrinsteadmayle
Occupation: Barbershop Owner
Age: 43
Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio
Tribe: Ratu
Bruce Perreault
Instagram: @bruce.perreault
Occupation: Insurance Agent
Age: 46
Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.
Tribe: Tika
Carolyn Wiger
Instagram: @car0lynr0se
Occupation: Drug Counselor
Age: 35
Hometown: North St. Paul, Minn.
Tribe: Tika
Carson Garrett
Instagram: @carson.garrett
Occupation: NASA Engineering Student
Age: 20
Hometown: Rome, Ga.
Tribe: Tika
Helen Li
Instagram: @helen_li
Occupation: Product Manager
Age: 29
Hometown: Wayland, Mass.
Tribe: Tika
Sarah Wade
Instagram: @sarahwade11
Occupation: Management Consultant
Age: 27
Hometown: Rochester, Minn.
Tribe: Tika
Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho
Instagram: @yamilpr
Occupation: Salon Owner
Age: 36
Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Tribe: Tika
Matt Blankinship
Instagram: @mattblankins
Occupation: Security Software Engineer
Age: 27
Hometown: Albany, Calif.
Tribe: Soka
Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt
Instagram: @heidilagares
Occupation: Engineering Manager
Age: 43
Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico
Tribe: Soka
Frannie Marin
Instagram: @hailthevail
Occupation: Research Coordinator
Age: 23
Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.
Tribe: Soka
Danny Massa
Instagram: @breatheinwithdanny
Occupation: NYC Firefighter
Age: 32
Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.
Tribe: Soka
Claire Rafson
Instagram: @claire_rafson
Occupation: Tech Investor
Age: 25
Hometown: Highland Park, Ill.
Tribe: Soka
Josh Wilder
Instagram: @lets_get_wilder
Occupation: Surgical Podiatrist
Age: 34
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Tribe: Soka
Survivor episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.