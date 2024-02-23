Susie Essman's Husband Didn't Even Know Who She Was When They First Met
"If he had ever seen me play Susie Greene, he probably would have run for the hills," Susie admitted. Her husband didn't have cable or HBO.
Curb Your Enthusiasm's Susie Essman rose to prominent fame as she became known as a strong comic and actor. The star's career took off alongside Joy Behar on On Location: Women of the Night II.
Susie's career got busy quickly and she began booking major roles in television and films. Between all of her notable gigs, she still found time to find "the one." Let's meet Susie's husband.
Is Susie Essman married?
Susie married Jim Harder in 2008 and kept her last name. The couple met five years prior through mutual friends. “Mike had never bothered introducing us,” Susie told The New York Times. “He never thought I’d go for Jimmy because he was divorced and had four kids and lived 150 miles from New York.”
Jim was a commercial real estate agent, which was much different than the men Susie was surrounded by in Hollywood and she valued that. She described him as "warm and loving and real."
Susie even said that Jim didn't know who she was, which was a massive selling point. After all, Susie has spoken about the exhaustion that comes from fame. Susie confessed that she couldn't "walk down the street anymore without people stopping her and begging her to say [her character's catchphrase] 'You fat f--k.'"
"If he had ever seen me play Susie Greene, he probably would have run for the hills," she said. Jim didn't even have cable or HBO, which meant that, to him, the comedy legend was just another beautiful woman.
Susie caught Jim's eye and, as he explained to The Times, those around him kept emphasizing how funny she was. "When I met her, there was a loving and warm side of her that came across almost instantly," he said.
By marrying Jim, Susie became a stepmother to four children while she had no kids herself... unless you count her Pomeranian. (Luckily, Jim had a Shih Tzu to match the little dog theme.)
She first met the kids in Central Park when they all went ice skating and immediately loved them. Susie never really wanted to be a mother, but she's happy now with her big family.
“They were adorable and gorgeous,” Susie said about Jim's children. “I had no idea that one day I would be their stepmother." The family settled down and bought a house in Albany.
Is 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' still on air?
Larry David started the Y2K comedy show, conceiving the idea in 1999. It stayed on air for 12 seasons, concluding with a send-off in early 2024. They sent the show off with a big Hollywood bash, including plenty of cast members and other celebrities.
At the DGA Theater, Larry Bird thanked HBO for their support of his lengthy project. Speaking of the executives at the event, he said, “I’m indebted to them, which doesn’t mean I’m going to do them any favors. If the Uber doesn’t come to pick them up, I’m not taking them to the airport. It’s not that kind of indebtedness. It’s indebtedness without reciprocity, which is the best kind of indebtedness.”