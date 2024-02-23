Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Susie Essman's Husband Didn't Even Know Who She Was When They First Met "If he had ever seen me play Susie Greene, he probably would have run for the hills," Susie admitted. Her husband didn't have cable or HBO. By Alex West Feb. 22 2024, Published 10:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Curb Your Enthusiasm's Susie Essman rose to prominent fame as she became known as a strong comic and actor. The star's career took off alongside Joy Behar on On Location: Women of the Night II.

Article continues below advertisement

Susie's career got busy quickly and she began booking major roles in television and films. Between all of her notable gigs, she still found time to find "the one." Let's meet Susie's husband.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Susie Essman married?

Susie married Jim Harder in 2008 and kept her last name. The couple met five years prior through mutual friends. “Mike had never bothered introducing us,” Susie told The New York Times. “He never thought I’d go for Jimmy because he was divorced and had four kids and lived 150 miles from New York.”

Jim was a commercial real estate agent, which was much different than the men Susie was surrounded by in Hollywood and she valued that. She described him as "warm and loving and real."

Article continues below advertisement

Susie even said that Jim didn't know who she was, which was a massive selling point. After all, Susie has spoken about the exhaustion that comes from fame. Susie confessed that she couldn't "walk down the street anymore without people stopping her and begging her to say [her character's catchphrase] 'You fat f--k.'"

"If he had ever seen me play Susie Greene, he probably would have run for the hills," she said. Jim didn't even have cable or HBO, which meant that, to him, the comedy legend was just another beautiful woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Susie caught Jim's eye and, as he explained to The Times, those around him kept emphasizing how funny she was. "When I met her, there was a loving and warm side of her that came across almost instantly," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

By marrying Jim, Susie became a stepmother to four children while she had no kids herself... unless you count her Pomeranian. (Luckily, Jim had a Shih Tzu to match the little dog theme.)

She first met the kids in Central Park when they all went ice skating and immediately loved them. Susie never really wanted to be a mother, but she's happy now with her big family.

Article continues below advertisement

“They were adorable and gorgeous,” Susie said about Jim's children. “I had no idea that one day I would be their stepmother." The family settled down and bought a house in Albany.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' still on air?

Larry David started the Y2K comedy show, conceiving the idea in 1999. It stayed on air for 12 seasons, concluding with a send-off in early 2024. They sent the show off with a big Hollywood bash, including plenty of cast members and other celebrities.