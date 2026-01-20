'Swamp People' Fans Miss the Show's Original Theme Song "Much better than that 'Born on a Bayou' trainwreck." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Jan. 20 2026, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: History

Musical genres inevitably transform over time, and Cajun tunes are no different. Explore Louisiana writes that Cajun stylings are often "accordion- and fiddle-based," and originated in Southwestern Louisiana. And its roots descend from The Pelican State's first French Acadian settlers. However, the same write-up also says that throughout the years, various other genres have blended elements of Cajun flavor in their tracks, like rock and roll and country music. And the Swamp People theme songs throughout its 16 seasons veer more into the rock genre territory with Cajun influences.

The 'Swamp People' Theme has changed during the course of the show.

Fans of the show have expressed their love for the series' original theme, which begins with a flourish of a crunchy, electric blues guitar. Performing rhythm behind the axe is a fast, plucky banjo which plays a few measures before the heavy thud of a drum kicks in.

From then on, sharp, deep bass tones, along with guitar riffs that reek of the bayou all work in unison with the other instruments, preparing audiences for the gator-hunting action they're about to witness.

Folks who watched the show's original intro theme song on YouTube commented how much they missed hearing it whenever they tuned into the program. One person, who posts under the handle @robertblain9968 remarked: "Need to bring this theme song back and get rid of the new theme song."

Someone else in the comments section stated that they also enjoy the original Swamp People theme song more than the "Born on the Bayou" cover by The Diamond Light. This track is noted as being the intro theme song to the reality series The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man, which you can listen to here.

Source: YouTube | @UnworthyCreeper

There were a lot of users who thanked the YouTuber for uploading the aforementioned song, but in the other clip featuring the original song, they weren't as kind. "Much better theme than that 'born on a bayou' trainwreck," one remarked.

It makes sense why Shelby the Swamp Man would implement this song in the introduction to its episodes. After all, Creedence Clearwater Revival first popularized the song on Jan. 5, 1969, and it's had a stranglehold on people's mental associations with swamp life.

Source: YouTube | @Creedence Clearwater Revival

Ironically enough, John Fogerty, the band's frontman, is originally from Berkeley, Calif. He purportedly researched bayou life from encyclopedias and took a trip to a bayou in Louisiana, which is where he came up with the lyrics for the iconic track.

In later episodes, Swamp People would go on to change its theme song. For instance, Season 16 showcases an intro theme that is entirely different from the original Cajun/blues/rock instrumental featured in its original batch of episodes.

Source: YouTube | @History