Singer Eric Nam Is Considered Korea's National "Boyfriend" — Is He Dating Anyone IRL? The 'Traitors' Season 4 star once pretended to be married to another K-Pop singer. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 16 2026, 5:05 p.m. ET

It’s no secret that Eric Nam is more than just a K-Pop heartthrob. Those who know him well know he’s a multi-talented threat as a singer, songwriter, podcast host, and entrepreneur, with a global fanbase thanks to his talent, authenticity, and relatable personality. Born in Atlanta and raised in the U.S., Eric first gained attention in 2011 after placing in the top five on the South Korean talent competition Star Audition: Birth of a Great Star 2.

His fluency in English and Korean, combined with his warm on-camera presence, quickly made him stand out. In January 2026, Eric stood out even more when he joined Season 4 of The Traitors. His charming way of being made fans fall for him and want to learn more about his personal life, including who he’s dating. So, is Eric dating anyone? Let’s find out!

Source: Mega

Who is Eric Nam dating?

Eric doesn’t appear to be dating anyone as of this writing, at least not publicly. With multiple projects attached to his name, it’s safe to say that he’s a bit too busy to be tied down. In addition to his time on Traitors and his many accolades, he was also named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year and landed on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia.

According to Swoon, in Korea, he’s known as “The Nation’s Boyfriend” and, according to his interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, he’s also leading the charge and changing his nation’s vocabulary. He told the host he that there is a Korean phrase that translates to “One Eric Nam per household” that has made its way into dictionaries.

Source: Mega

Eric Nam once got married for a TV show.

While Eric is single, he was married at some time in his life, at least for a short, fictional time. Although the singer has never been married in real life, he did experience a televised version of married life. In 2016, Eric appeared on the popular South Korean reality series We Got Married, in which celebrities are paired to simulate married life.

Eric was partnered with singer Solar, a member of the K-Pop group MAMAMOO. The duo quickly became fan favorites thanks to their natural chemistry, playful banter, and emotional moments, leading many viewers to jokingly, and sometimes seriously, ship the two as a real-life couple.

Although their on-screen marriage was purely for entertainment, Eric later spoke positively about the experience, noting that it helped him grow emotionally and deepen his appreciation for communication and partnership. Still, he has been clear that the relationship was not romantic off-camera, and the two did not date once filming ended. According to his interview with Soompi, Eric even said his time on the show wasn’t his finest moment.

“It was a very sensitive topic for a long time, in the sense that I got a lot of hate,” he explained. “And I’m sure it probably went both ways, too. But being on We Got Married, for the people who are on it, if you are an idol or if you are a singer, there is a lot of sensitivity in terms of there are people who don’t care, and they’re just like, ‘It’s a great show’ or ‘We just really like you two as a pair,’ but there are also many people who really don’t like us that way.”