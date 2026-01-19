‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Is Hitting the Road! Follow the Cast on Instagram The 'Housewives' spinoff features some of the Bravo OGs we know and love... plus Porsha Williams. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Jan. 19 2026, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

No one could've predicted how massive Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise would be 20 years later. In 2026, the franchise that changed friend groups forever entered its roaring 20s, and many of the fan-favorite 'wives are ready to celebrate with a cross-country road trip that pays homage to the cities that were home to some of the wildest Real Housewives moments: Orange County, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami and New York City.

The series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (working title), will feature each Real Housewives city will have its own representative through an OG or longtime franchise star. Together, they'll be "joining familiar faces in both emotional and unexpected ways as new relationships and dynamics unfold along the journey." In anticipation of the new Girls Trip season, let's dive into the Instagram handles of the spinoff's main cast!

Lisa Barlow

Lisa Barlow, who has been on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since day one, will represent her city on the Real Housewives Road Trip. The Vida Tequila CEO often uses her Instagram to show behind-the-scenes moments from RHOSLC, quality time with her husband, John, and her two kids, or to show off a stylish look. Her Instagram handle is @lisabarlow14.

Gizelle Bryant

The Green-Eyed bandit herself, Gizelle Bryant, couldn't let a road trip happen without her! The Reasonably Shady queen will provide plenty of shade on the show. However, if you didn't know Gizelle's iconic and messy ways, based on her Instagram, you'd think she's as sweet as pie. Many of her photos show her being about her business, whether on Potomac or her Reasonably Shady podcast with her BFF Robyn Dixon. Gizelle also loves showing off her life as a mom to her three daughters. Gizelle's Instagram handle is @gizellebryant

Teresa Giudice

Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice's Instagram is feed is packed with glossy selfies, behind-the-scenes moments from her Bravo life, alongside heartfelt posts featuring her four daughters and milestone celebrations. Whether she’s showing off a vacation, promoting a new project, or posting a loved-up photo with her husband Luis Ruelas, Teresa’s Instagram leans heavily into confidence, resilience, and luxury. Teresa's Instagram handle is @teresagiudice

Vicki Gunvalson

With well over a million followers, Vicki Gunvalson's feed mixes throwback moments from her years on The Real Housewives of Orange County with current snapshots of family, business ventures, travel, and candid reflections. She often shares scenes from her life as a CEO of her Insurance company, Coto Insurance and podcast host, heartfelt family pictures, event highlights, and the occasional glamorous getaway or celebration. Vicki also doesn't shy away from reminding us that she's the OG of all the Housewives OGs, as she often posts clips from her early RHOC days. Vicki's Instagram handle is @vickigunvalson.

Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lessep’s Instagram is a delicious mix of Countess energy and unapologetic glam with just the right splash of “I’m fabulous and I know it.” Whether she’s toasting her Countess Cabaret tour, striking a pose beside her pals, or posting a caption that screams confidence and joie de vivre, Luann keeps the vibes elegant, bold, and honestly just a little extra, which, of course, is exactly her brand. Luann's Instagram handle is @

Kyle Richards

Whether she’s posting from a Housewives event, hyping up a new project, or sharing cozy moments at home with her dogs, Kyle Richard’s Instagram walks the line between aspirational and approachable, serving classic Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lifestyle content without ever straying too far from her roots as the franchise’s emotional anchor. Her Instagram feed is also quite relatable, as she never misses a moment to highlight her daughters' achievements. Kyle's Instagram handle is @kylerichards18

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams will represent The Real Housewives of Atlanta on the Ultimate Girls Road Trip. The entrepreneur hasn't shared whether she's bringing her hair brand, GoNakedHair, on the trip, though we would be here for it if she did! Porsha's Instagram feed is filled with her stylish moments from events or even just of her relaxing at home. She also shows herself in mommy mode with her daughter, Pilar McKinley, as well as peaks into her dating life. In November 2025, Porsha went Instagram official with her girlfriend, Patrice "Sway" McKinney. Porsha's Instagram handle is @porsha4real

When will 'RHUGT: Roaring 20th' air on Bravo?

At this time, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th's official air date is unknown. However, according to the show's press release, the series will debut on Bravo later this year, with episodes available to stream next day on Peacock. Housewives EP Andy Cohen announced plans for the series in November 2025 at BravoCon. He later formally announced the cast during Watch What Happens Live in January 2026.

