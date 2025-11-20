Porsha Williams’s New Love Interest, Patrice “Sway” McKinney, Is a Barber and a Baller The 'RHOA' star reportedly snagged another millionaire. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 20 2025, 6:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sway_thepro, @porsha4real

When The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams's finalized her divorce from her second husband, Simon Guobadia in June 2025, she took some time to focus on who she might want to pursue Porsha next. Several months later, she revealed that she was on the dating scene again and was now opening up the dating pool to both men and women.

Article continues below advertisement

Soon after the Bravo star shared her dating preferences had slightly changed, eagle-eyed fans spotted her with a potential love interest — Patrice "Sway" McKinney. And while Patrice's last name looks familiar, we can confirm she's not at all related to Dennis McKinley, Porsha's ex-fiance and the father of her child, Pilar "PJ" McKinley.

While she isn't related to Dennis, Patrice has similar traits to Porsha's exes, including a hustle mentality (as if we expected anything less from our luxurious queen). Keep reading to take a look at the LGBTQ+ entrepreneur's net worth and how her and Porsha's romance came to be.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Patrice "Sway" McKinney's net worth?

As of this writing, Patrice's exact net worth is unknown. However, according to a post from Recession Money on Instagram, she has earned $1.7 million from her business ventures, and we can confirm that she was well established before Porsha and her peach strolled into her life. According to Sway's interview with Evolve Past Your Conscious Media (EPYC), she started out as a licensed Master Barber and stylist in Atlanta. However, in 2012, after building up her clientele, Patrice decided to bet on herself and launched her own salon and barbershop in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

"I had good clientele, but I was tired of standing on my feet all day, dealing with tons of clients, and trying to run my business professionally on the backend," she explained. "Not to mention my everyday life that I had to tend to. My dream was to be able to take care of my family, buy my dream car and home & travel. I was making decent money, but not enough for the life I really wanted to live."

Article continues below advertisement

In 2017, after a few years of running her own salon, Sway expanded into teaching others how to grow their own salons as a salon mentor. According to her website, she offers one-on-one consultations with hair business owners to develop "systems and strategies that make a Salon Suite business thrive."

Article continues below advertisement

Patrice "Sway" McKinney and Porsha Williams's relationship could get serious.

After finding success in doing what she loves, Sway is seemingly ready for love in her personal life. In November 2025, Porsha all but confirmed she was dating the entrepreneur during a panel interview at BravoCon. When asked by the moderator about opening up about dating both men and women to her RHOA co-stars, she confirmed they met her "female friend" at Drew Sidora's premiere of her film, Fair Love. Before her reveal, a video had already circulated of Porsha introducing Sway to the group at the premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Porsha has invited her love interest out to film for Bravo, she also confirmed at BravoCon that she and Sway aren't official just yet, as she's still having a good time playing the field. "Relationship-wise, I’m officially still single,” she explained onstage. “I’m dating, but I have started to focus on someone,” she admitted. “I hope that this could be something, but we’ll see. You know, still just dating."