Porsha Williams Addresses Being Under FBI Investigation Following Delta Flight Debacle The 'RHOA' star was seen being escorted off a Delta flight on her way home from BravoCon 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 18 2025, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Reality TV star Porsha Williams isn't immune to controversy. In 2025, fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta watched her navigate her now-finalized divorce from her second husband, Simon Guobadia, and her friendship fallout with her longtime BFF, Shamea Morton-Mwangi. However, after a troubling season, Porsha's life seemed to be on an upswing, with a new outlook on dating, a thriving career, and the love from her family, including her daughter, Pilar "PJ" McKinley.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans celebrated the Bravolebrity's moves towards a fresh start, many were shocked to see her in another legal scandal. In November 2025, Porsha was removed from a Delta flight on her way home from BravoCon, causing many to wonder what happened. Here's the rundown of Porsha's Delta flight arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Porsha Williams arrested on a Delta flight?

Technically, no. There were no arrests made on Porsha's end in connection to her Delta flight. However, according to TMZ, she was escorted off the flight and was spotted walking out of the gate with an officer. The case was then investigated by the FBI in Atlanta, Ga.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person,” a spokesperson from FBI Atlanta shared. "We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”

Article continues below advertisement

At the time of Porsha's removal from the flight, it was unclear what happened that caused the incident, though it was confirmed that Delta's cabin crew spoke to her and another passenger before she was ultimately removed. Additionally, they shared that, despite the conflict, the flight continued and landed in Atlanta without any issues.

@tmz Porsha Williams is catching all the wrong kind of turbulence 👀✈️ The RHOA reality star has reportedly landed on the FBI’s radar after an alleged incident aboard a Delta flight and now feds are looking into exactly what went down. Full details at LINK IN BIO! ♬ original sound - TMZ

Article continues below advertisement

Porsha Williams' attorney spoke out about her Delta flight mishap.

Amid the news circulating about her removal from Delta, Porsha's attorney spoke on her behalf and provided more information regarding what happened. According to an exclusive from Loren Lorosa, the RHOA star's attorney confirmed she didn't initiate the argument with a fellow passenger and claimed the person "verbally assaulted" her.

"Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation," the attorney shared. "The passenger then proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from eyewitnesses."

Article continues below advertisement

Porsha's attorney also addressed why the dispute between her and the fellow passenger put her on the FBI's radar. They stated the investigation is protocol in any situation that occurs on a flight and isn't unique to her case.

Article continues below advertisement

"As with any incident occurring aboard an aircraft, federal authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred," the attorney explained. "Ms. Williams has every intention of cooperating with law enforcement to whatever extent necessary, and remains confident that the passenger will be charged."