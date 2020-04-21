'Sweet Home Sextuplets' Season 3 Is on Its Way, So Prepare for Cuteness Overload

In September 2018, the world fell in love with Courtney and Eric Waldrop and their family, which would soon be growing by not one, not two, but six babies. The thing is, on top of expecting sextuplets, the Albertville, Ala., couple already had three children — meaning heir family of five became a family of 11 in mere minutes. (That's a whole lotta Waldrops!)

Before Courtney got pregnant with sextuplets, she struggled with fertility issues — which is why she and Eric turned to IVF in order to add a fourth child to their family. (They already had three sons: Saylor, and a set of twins, Wales and Bridge.) You can imagine their surprise at that first ultrasound when the technician found six embryos. In December 2017, Courtney and Eric welcomed their sextuplets, which included three boys and three girls: Blu, Layke, Tag, Rawlings, Rayne, and Rivers.

Source: Instagram

TLC viewers were so enthralled by the six-episode special — which followed the Waldrops for their gender reveal, prenatal appointments, and the dramatic birth — that Season 2 of Sweet Home Sextuplets dropped in May 2019. Now, fans are dying to know: Will there be a Season 3 of Sweet Home Sextuplets? And if so, when can we expect Season 3 to premiere? Here's what we know so far.