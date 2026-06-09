Sydney Towle Shared a Health Update and Details on Her Treatment Plan "Fingers crossed, toes crossed, everything crossed." By Chrissy Bobic Updated June 9 2026, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sydneytowle

When Sydney Towle began to go viral on TikTok and Instagram for her candidness about her cancer diagnosis at the age of 23, she became an inspiration to millions of other people on social media. And now, she has shared a health update to her followers and supporters to give them an idea of how she's doing today.

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Sydney originally shared that she was diagnosed with a form of bile duct cancer. Although it's not as common as other forms, Sydney has shared details of her treatments on social media, as well as any setbacks she has experienced. Mostly, Sydney has remained pretty open about what she and her family are going through.

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Sydney Towle gave fans a health update on social media.

In early June 2026, Sydney posted a selfie in a hospital room to her Instagram Stories. Over the selfie, she wrote on the screen, "I now have stomach and lung tumors but it's gunna be totally fine." She then added a thumbs up emoji and added, in a smaller font, "I'm serious I know I'll be OK." Weeks before that, she posted a lengthy update on Instagram in the caption of a photo from a hospital bed.

She shared that she had undergone another surgery to begin a clinical trial. But, she also wrote at the time, "This week, my oncologist who I've been seeing for about 2 years walked into my hospital room and told me I'm at the end of my rope." Sydney added that she refuses to believe that herself and that she thinks she has more "rope" left.

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Sydney also posted a TikTok in May 2026 about her and her mom getting news from her oncologist about starting "end-of-life care." But again, for Sydney, that is not an option. She explains in the video, "We are not at the point where we're giving up."

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On June 8, 2026, Sydney shared a vlog on TikTok showing her visit to the National Institute of Health Clinical Center with her mom. In the video, she has blood drawn, gets an MRI, and a CT scan. She also explains that she starts a "three to four week hospitalization" in July 2026 for a clinical trial.

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Sydney Towle was diagnosed with cancer in 2023.

A lot of Sydney's content on social media is centered around her health and the fact that she was diagnosed with a rare form of bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma at 23 years old. According to Mayo Clinic, treatment options for cholangiocarcinoma include radiation, chemotherapy, surgery, and liver transplants.

There are also clinical trials, similar to what Sydney has shared on social media, that can help treat patients with aggressive forms of bile duct cancer. Though it is not inherently terminal from the start, late stage cancer of this type can lead to other organs and become fatal, per Cleveland Clinic.

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