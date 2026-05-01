Christian Influencer Aly Taylor Has Died After a Long Battle With Cancer "Aly Taylor is in the presence of Jesus." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 1 2026, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alysfight

There was a time when the influencer Aly Taylor shared updates about her health with followers following a cancer diagnosis when she was 24 years old. As the updates dwindled down, her supporters grew hopeful that she had beaten the diagnosis for good. Then, in April 2026, Aly's husband, Josh Taylor, posted on the Alys Fight Instagram account that she had died.

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Now, the family's supporters want to know what happened to Aly Taylor. Others are curious and concerned about her cause of death. When they began to share her health battle with social media, they started a GoFundMe to help with their growing hospital bills and personal expenses as a family of six. For Aly and her family, it was a long road that ended in a way her followers might not have expected.

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What happened to Aly Taylor?

Josh posted on the Aly's Fight Instagram account on April 30 that she died. He didn't share any other details, but promised that he would, eventually, update the account's followers on what happened. "We will give some more information later but here is the important part, Aly Taylor is in the presence of Jesus," he wrote. "Please be wise with your words and remember these four little girls. We covet your prayers."

In 2024, Aly and Josh started a GoFundMe to help offset medical costs and to share more details about what they were going through as a family. Aly was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer years before she began to share her story with social media. She continued to struggle with health problems throughout the years that followed her diagnosis.

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The GoFundMe raised more than $50,000 of its $100,000 goal. And, after Aly's death, the fundraiser continued to rake in support from people who wanted to help Josh and their family. Just a few weeks before Aly's death, Aly commented on a Facebook photo of herself from her last chemotherapy treatment from more than a year before then. She wrote, "Hey y'all. I'm doing great. Started a new medication in January. I head to MD Anderson next week for scans. Busy living life over here."

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After Josh shared the news of her death, he didn't immediately add any other details about what happened. Although she reportedly ended chemotherapy more than 10 years before her death and before the GoFundMe to help with other treatment costs, she was still dealing with the health effects of her diagnosis.

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Aly Taylor's supporters are asking about her official cause of death.

Aly's exact cause of death was not released to the public after Josh shared the news of her passing. According to the American Cancer Society, triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive form that is more common in women under the age of 40. Chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation are all treatment options to fight the disease.