This Taco Bell x Hollister Collab Is Totally Sauced — and We Mean That in a Good Way Taco Bell isn’t just feeding late-night cravings anymore — it’s dressing them in Hollister fleeces and denim. By Darrell Marrow Published Nov. 26 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Abercrombie & Fitch Management Co.

Chalupa Supreme lovers, rejoice — Taco Bell is dropping an exciting new fashion collab. The fast-food giant has teamed up with Abercrombie & Fitch–owned Hollister for a limited-edition, Y2K-inspired clothing collection that looks just as bold as it sounds.

Hollister and Taco Bell call the drop the “ultimate comfort-meets-cravings collection.” The line leans all the way into Y2K nostalgia. It blends Hollister’s cozy “Feel Good Fleece” staples with Taco Bell’s outlandish branding. The timing also lines up with Taco Bell’s Decades Y2K menu revival. Here is a look at the items included in the collection.

Taco Bell is making clothes for taco lovers.

Carey Collins Krug, chief marketing officer at Hollister’s parent company Abercrombie & Fitch Co., called the partnership a natural fit. “Both Hollister and Taco Bell have been major players in defining youth culture, so bringing our worlds together makes sense,” Carey said in a press release. “This collection is exactly what our customers are craving for their Cyber Monday fix.” Taco Bell CMO Luis Restrepo added that the collaboration is about bringing the brand “to life beyond the menu."

The Taco Bell x Hollister collection includes 11 pieces inspired by the chain’s logos, sauces, and throwback menu vibes. The lineup features graphic tees with bright menu graphics, fleece hoodies, and sweatpants with retro branding and relaxed, boxy fits. It also includes Y2K-style baggy denim with hot-sauce-inspired colors, embroidered socks, and a hot sauce packet keychain designed to look like the real thing. The collection runs in sizes XS to XL, with prices ranging from about $14.95 to $79.95.

The collection launches on Cyber Monday, Dec. 1. Shoppers can find it in Hollister stores and online at Hollister.com. The drop is limited edition, so once it sells out, it’s gone. Taco Bell Rewards members get early access through a sneak peek and in-app Tuesday Drop on Nov. 25. Fans who miss the early release can still shop on launch day, but based on past Taco Bell collabs, this one is expected to move fast.

Taco Bell is no stranger to unique collaborations.

Fashion collabs are kind of Taco Bell’s thing. In 2017, the chain made serious noise when it teamed up with Forever 21 on a streetwear collection that featured Taco Bell graphic bodysuits, hoodies, and even saucy phone cases, according to Business Insider. Since then, Taco Bell has kept the collabs coming. The brand later partnered with DIFF Eyewear on a sunglasses line that included frames printed with hot sauce packets and lenses stamped with the word “Hot,” per Us Weekly.