Taco Bell Played a Major Role in Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Engagement

On Dec. 11, Selena Gomez delighted her fanbase, friends, and family by announcing her engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco. She shared the news on Instagram, with a photo carousel that showed off her massive diamond ring, the couple snuggling lovingly, and the adorable picnic where it all went down. In her comments, fellow celebs have been sharing their congrats, from Gordon Ramsay, who said, "Congratulations to you both, it must be the cooking," to Selena's BFF Taylor Swift, who joked, "Yes, I will be the flower girl."

While one might expect a Hollywood proposal to be pulled off with a private jet ride to Paris, millions of bedazzled roses, and a string quartet, it seems that Benny chose a more low-key and personal setup to pop the question — complete with the most romantic food you could think of: Taco Bell.

Source: instagram/@selenagomez

Benny proposed to Selena over a Taco Bell picnic.

The photos of their engagement already looked super sweet and intimate, but when you zoom in on the snap of their romantic picnic, you'll notice that it wasn't just any picnic. It was a Taco Bell picnic, complete with several menu items — including a delicious-looking Nachos BellGrande — sprawled over the blanket next to a bottle of wine or champagne.

While some might not dream of being proposed to with fast food, Selena's fans have been quick to point out the "Calm Down" singer's love for Taco Bell. One posted an interview clip of Selena talking about it with a caption referencing the proposal: "Selena Gomez likes Taco Bell and, more importantly, she loves when people do things with love."

Selena Gomez likes Taco Bell and, more importantly, she loves when people do things with love.



Both Selena and Benny don’t mind spending money, but being attentive to each other. pic.twitter.com/Jih8Brfy8O — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) December 12, 2024

In the clip, Selena talks about how Benny often makes her homemade Taco Bell, saying, "He's very, very sweet ... it's almost like he'll just make me these treats because it gives him joy. And, of course, Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell is one of my favorites."

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in November, Benny spoke about his DIY Taco Bell abilities and how the fast food chain has played a role in his romance with Selena. "[I learned how to] recreate Taco Bell meat," he said.

"I've practiced a lot, and I think it's pretty indistinguishable now if you put them side by side," he continued. "For Valentine's Day, I got her Taco Bell, I made her movie-theater nachos, I found her favorite pickles from Texas, and I deep-fried them for her. Then [I had] all her candies and Hot Cheetos."

That same month, Selena shared a sweet post on her Instagram story professing her love for Benny: "Not only do you love me unconditionally ... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza."