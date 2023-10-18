'Good Bones' Star Tad Starsiak Is Getting Married! Let's Meet His Future Wife

The Gist: Tad Starsiak is best known for starring in the HGTV home renovation series Good Bones.

In June 2023, Tad announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, Anna Spiars, were engaged.

The adorable proposal was featured in the Good Bones series finale, which aired on Oct. 17, 2023.

Congratulations are in order because Good Bones star Tad Starsiak and his girlfriend, Anna Spiars, are engaged! The general contractor and realtor announced the news on June 8, 2023, on Instagram — Tad shared several photos, one of which showed Anna showing off a diamond ring on her left hand as Tad held her hand in a car.

With a wedding on the way, let's take a closer look at Tad and Anna's relationship! Plus, read on to find out how their adorable engagement made it into the Good Bones series finale.

'Good Bones' star Tad Starsiak is getting married!

As previously mentioned, Tad announced his and Anna's engagement via Instagram in June 2023. "I asked the love of my life, my best friend @annaspiars to marry me," he wrote alongside a slideshow. "Anna love, I'm so excited to keep doing life with you, being weird, growing closer, and loving you more every single day. Thank you for being life's greatest blessing, baby. Thank you for all of your support in every realm of my life."

In addition to their engagement, Tad added that he and his fiancée finished renovating their "dream home" and moved in. Wow, that's a lot of change — splendid change, nonetheless — in a short amount of time!

OK, now this is where the Good Bones series finale comes into play. In the show's final episode, which aired on Oct. 17, 2023, Mina Starsiak Hawk helped her half-brother renovate his and Anna's dream home. When it came time for Anna to tour the completed house, Tad popped the question in their brand-new kitchen.

"I think this is going to be your favorite spot, if you come over here," Tad told Anna, signaling for her to join him at the kitchen island. He then dropped down on one knee and asked Anna to marry him.

"Baby, I love you with all my heart," Tad sweetly said. "And I don't know what I did to deserve you, but I thank God for you every single day. You're my absolute best friend and my dearest companion." "Will you marry me?" Tad asked Anna as she nodded her head, evidently overcome with emotion. The newly engaged pair embraced before Tad's family arrived and welcomed Anna to the family.