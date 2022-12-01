Tai's Daughter Has an Opinion About Dating Inmates on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In Season 2 of Love During Lockup, Tai is still trying to find the right guy, even if that man isn't necessarily Hottie, who she was also with last season. She once said on the show that she started dating men in prison so she could find someone to love her "indefinitely."

Hottie has already cheated on her at least once, but Tai is determined to find an incarcerated partner — even if her daughter Delaney doesn't approve.