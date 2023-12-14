Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Bride Says Tailor Ruined Dress, Won't Return It Until Paid: "She Said She'll Burn It to the Ground" A tailor still expects payment after messing up a bride's dress three days before the wedding, and even threatens to burn the dress if not paid. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 14 2023, Published 1:13 p.m. ET Source: tiktok / @aliciajoyw

The countdown to a couple's wedding should be a joyous and exciting one, but more often than not, it's an extremely stressful experience. There are just so many things that can go wrong — things that you would never even expect. (Case in point: a Massachusetts bride who found herself in a nightmare after a salon massively screwed up her hair three weeks before her wedding, causing her to lose "50 to 70 percent" of her hair.)

Article continues below advertisement

That was bad and I would never wish that on any bride. But unfortunately, that's not the only misfortune that a bride can experience before walking down the aisle. There are so many things that could go wrong with the dress alone. Maybe it doesn't fit, or it gets stained, or ... you're working with a monster tailor who screws up your wedding dress and won't give it back to you unless you pay her for her mistake.

Source: TikTok / @aliciajoyw Bride-to-be Alicia McQueen claims that a tailor used another customer’s measurements to alter her wedding dress and now expects to be paid for the shoddy work.

Article continues below advertisement

A tailor messes up a woman's wedding dress three days before her wedding and still expects her to pay for it.

In December 2023, a woman named Alicia McQueen married the love of her life. But the days leading up to saying "I do" and the ones after were agonizing. Alicia took to TikTok in two different videos to unpack her terrible experience with a local tailor who was supposed to be perfecting her wedding dress for the big day. In one video, Alicia is seen talking in the dark outside of someone's house with two cop cars parked in front.

She begins by explaining that she dropped her wedding dress off to a tailor in town over a month ago, whom she was referred to when she bought her gown. She stayed with the tailor for 45 minutes for all the measurements to be taken. But on the week of her wedding, a dressless Alicia got a call from the tailor who said she had not started on the dress yet as she had mixed up Alicia's measurements with another customer.

Article continues below advertisement

@aliciajoyw Live action! Had to call the cops after being threatened while trying to pick up my wedding dress. I dropped it off to someone local to do small alterations because I’m short only for her to refuse to give me back my wedding dress 3 DAYS before my wedding, but the cop said if I took it, it was considered theft. lliveactionttheftwweddingwweddingdressddramatthreateningccopshhorrorbeforeweddingllivingnightmarek#kentucky ♬ original sound - Alicia McQueen

That's probably not the news a bride-to-be wants to hear right before her wedding, but it happens. That said, Alicia told the tailor not to do anything to the dress and that she would come to pick it up.

Article continues below advertisement

That's where things got weird. The tailor didn't want to give Alicia her dress back. The next day — which was three days before her wedding — Alicia went to the tailor's house to pick it up. That is where she learned that the tailor had made the alterations to her dress using someone else's measurements. And on top of that, the tailor had billed her $180 for her services.

Source: tiktok

Article continues below advertisement

The tailor sent her daughter out of the house to tell Alicia that she wouldn't be getting her dress back unless she paid the $180. Alicia understandably didn't want to pay for a dress that was altered using someone else's measurements.

However, she offered to compromise and pay half because at this point she just wanted her dress back and minimize damage. But the tailor's daughter wouldn't budge. "She said 'I’ll burn the f----- to the ground. You won’t ever see your wedding dress again,'” Alicia recalled. "Then she punched the side of my car."

Article continues below advertisement

Alicia then called the police. Fortunately, they were able to negotiate with the tailor to give Alicia her dress back free of charge. And as Alicia expected, the alterations the tailor made to her dress were all wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast-forward to the next day, Alicia woke up to an unexpected phone call. “She literally went and got her lawyer to take me to court for the $180," Alicia exclaimed. Alicia argued with the tailor's alleged lawyer that she didn't want to pay her for the incorrect alterations, especially after she asked the tailor not to touch the dress. However, the lawyer was adamant that it didn't matter and she would have to pay.

Source: tiktok

Article continues below advertisement

Alicia explains that after her honeymoon, it's likely that the lawyer will be taking her to court. “Who does that to a bride? Like, you messed up," Alicia said of the tailor. While many TikTok users who watched Alicia's videos asked for the tailor's name and/or business, Alicia has refused to release the woman's details.