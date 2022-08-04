What Is Tamara Falcó's Net Worth? Details on Her Finances

There is no telling if Enrique will make an appearance on the docuseries, but we expect the show to focus heavily on Tamara’s fashion design company, TFP. Netflix also shares that Tamara is currently venturing out into the culinary world by “opening up an experiential restaurant in an age-old family castle.”

It’s no secret that Tamara has been quite successful and her dreams of opening a restaurant will likely only add to her success.

Lady Tamara is currently available to stream on Netflix.