Good Luck Spotting "Tan Mom" When She's Sitting on Her Leather Couch An incredible photo of Patricia Marie Krentcil, aka "Tan Mom," is currently going viral — why? Well, she blends in with her brown leather couch! By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 8 2023, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Patricia Marie Krentcil, aka "Tan Mom," rose to fame in 2012 for her unhealthy obsession with tanning beds. She was even accused of taking her then-5-year-old daughter into a tanning booth with her, resulting in second-degree child endangerment charges (she was eventually vindicated).

She was quickly dubbed "Tan Mom" and soon took advantage of her newfound fame, making frequent appearances on The Howard Stern Show and launching a music career — please listen to "It's Tan Mom." In May 2022, "Tan Mom" revealed she swore off tanning, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore...

A viral photo of "Tan Mom" sees her blending in with her couch.

At the time of writing, "Tan Mom" looks darker than ever — and there's picture proof! During the June 6, 2023, episode of his radio show, Howard Stern showed a photo of her and said, "'Tan Mom' is so tanned now she literally blends into her brown leather couch."

The photo is from a recent interview and sees the tanning addict sitting between two men — but she's extremely hard to spot because she's practically the same color as her couch.

"Oh my god," co-host Robin Quivers shouted as she saw the rather terrifying picture. "I'm telling you that you can not make her out. There are three people sitting on that couch, but when you look, you can only see two people. ... Then, all of a sudden, you realize the couch has hair." Howard deemed "Tan Mom" the "leader of the tanning community," stating that "no one has deeper, darker tan than 'Tan Mom.'" We have to agree; no one, and we mean no one, is coming for her crown!

The photo has since gone viral on social media, and many are in disbelief. "It's amazing how well Tan Mom blends into her couch," one person tweeted, while another joked that The Pentagon could "spend a billion dollars and still not achieve this level of camouflage."

It's also made its way to Reddit: "Holy s--t, I have my brightness super low and didn't even see her at first!" a Redditor said. A second person confessed, "When I went on the website earlier to find this image, I legit scrolled by it the first time because I didn't see her."

Sadly, others thought "Tan Mom" was actually a corpse or Crypt-Keeper doll. "I thought it was a corpse from a very bad fire," one Reddit user wrote. Another person commented, "I saw it on my phone earlier and thought it was a joke — that the guy had a prop corpse or a Crypt-Keeper doll laying there! Now that I've seen it on a bigger screen, it's really disturbing."