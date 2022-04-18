Another great method for your tap-to-load prank is to fake an emergency. The site reveals that playing out a scenario that your friends may slightly panic about will make the prank even more successful. Keep in mind, it’s not recommended to go overboard with the emergency. You want to prank your friends, not land yourself in the doghouse for going too far.

Users can also pique their friends' interest with a joke or fake drama. Keep building up the suspense and your friends will fall for the tap-to-load prank without ever seeing it coming.