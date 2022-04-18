What Is the Tap-to-Load Snapchat Prank?By Tatayana Yomary
Pranking has become a love language among friends. Over the years, we’ve seen countless pranks on social media, including on Snapchat. As Snapchat users get savvier with their ruses, it’s becoming harder for their victims to realize that they’re being hoodwinked. Case in point: the tap-to-load Snapchat prank.
There are many ways to pull off a prank on Snapchat and as of recently, the tap-to-load prank has gained popularity. So, what exactly does the prank entail? Keep reading to get the full scoop.
Snapchat’s tap-to-load prank makes friends believe that you sent them a snap when you didn’t.
Everyone loves a good laugh. Thanks to Snapchat, users are finding plenty of ways to bring a smile to their friends' faces with the tap-to-load prank, which has become a new favorite on the app.
According to HashtagHyena, the tap-to-load Snapchat prank is all about sending your friends a fake snap that they believe can be auto-downloaded. But once the receiver tries to download it, they'll have difficulty viewing the content. The outlet explains that Snapchat requires the process of auto-downloads with snaps. However, many people have complained about being unable to view received snaps. And this is where the tap-to-load prank comes into play.
This is how to pull off the tap-to-load Snapchat prank.
Unlike other pranks in the social media world, the tap-to-load Snapchat prank is pretty easy to master. HashtagHyena shares that you’ll need to start by downloading a loading screen video or a load image.
Once you do that, you’ll need to add some context to the video or image to make it believable. You won’t be able to pull the prank off by simply sending the image or video as is.
The outlet shares that adding frequently used emojis is a great way to keep your friends in the dark and have them thinking that everything is normal.
Another great method for your tap-to-load prank is to fake an emergency. The site reveals that playing out a scenario that your friends may slightly panic about will make the prank even more successful. Keep in mind, it’s not recommended to go overboard with the emergency. You want to prank your friends, not land yourself in the doghouse for going too far.
Users can also pique their friends' interest with a joke or fake drama. Keep building up the suspense and your friends will fall for the tap-to-load prank without ever seeing it coming.
Once you decide on what context you'll add to make your tap-to-load prank believable, hit send! The laughs will surely pour in after that. However, be warned that your friends might return the favor.
The tap-to-load prank has been making the rounds on social media for some time, so you may want to jump on it before everyone's already clued in.