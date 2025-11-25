Tara Reid Says She Was Drugged After Not Finishing Her Only Drink at a Hotel Bar in Chicago She later said she had no recollection of leaving the hotel in a wheelchair or stretcher. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 25 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

According to a video obtained by TMZ, actor Tara Reid was taken out of a hotel near Chicago on Nov. 23, 2025, early in the morning. The footage shows Tara in a wheelchair and then a stretcher and in both instances, she seems incoherent and unable to form complete sentences. Later, per TMZ, she claimed she was drugged.

While it was not immediately clear what happened to Tara or what led to her state shown in the video, her claims are serious, and she doubled down on them afterward through her rep. She has not released an official statement about what happened, but if her claims about being drugged are accurate, there would need to be a full investigation into who else was at the hotel bar near or with her at the time of the incident.

Tara Reid's claims that she was drugged are pretty serious.

Per TMZ, Tara told the outlet that she ordered a drink at the hotel bar and then stepped outside. When she came back, there was a napkin over her drink, but she said she did not place it there herself. She also said she didn't finish her drink, and had only ordered one, before someone filmed her behavior in the video that was sent to TMZ.

A rep for Tara spoke to Page Six after the video was shared and claimed that Tara filed a police report after she woke up in the hospital. The actress also did not reportedly remember anything from the time she was at the bar to when she woke up at the hospital. The rep told the outlet, "Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation."

#EXCLUSIVE 😳 Tara Reid claims she was drugged in a Chicago hotel then hospitalized.



Details: https://t.co/jkeTlHxP0r pic.twitter.com/7SbMq0ZiT3 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 24, 2025

As of Nov. 24, 2025, per Page Six, a spokesperson for the Rosemont Police in Rosemont, Ill., where the alleged incident took place, said that the department had not been notified of a report filed by Tara. However, Tara has not come out to say otherwise.

Tara Reid has struggled with substance abuse in the past.

In 2008, Tara checked into Promises Treatment Center to treat a reported substance abuse problem with alcohol. At the time, People reported that a source close to the actor said that "Tara has a problem with alcohol." In 2009, she opened up to In Touch about her sobriety and moving on from alcohol.

Tara told the outlet that rehab saved her life. She also said that admitting she had a problem was the hardest part about seeking help. "Before I used to think about tomorrow, and I hated it," she added. "Now I can't wait because I am clean and sober and I am excited."