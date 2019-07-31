'Flip or Flop' Star Tarek El Moussa Locks Lips With a Former 'Playboy' Model

Though his ex-wife Christina has since moved on since the couple’s 2016 split, Tarek El Moussa may finally be back in the dating game and have a new girlfriend. The Flip or Flop host was spotted out with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in Redondo Beach, Calif. The two seemed awfully cozy as they boarded a yacht called “Bad Decisions,” and were photographed kissing.

Is Heather Tarek El Moussa's new girlfriend? So, are Tarek and Heather officially dating? According to E! News, the 37-year-old is taking things “slowly.” A source told the outlet, “Tarek and Heather have recently started hanging out, but it's nothing serious nor official.” While the two reportedly continue to casually date, here’s what you need to know about the girl who caught Tarek’s eye.

Source: Getty Images

You may recognize Heather from Netflix’s Selling Sunset. The 31-year-old blonde beauty currently works as a luxury real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group. Based in L.A., the company was featured on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, which centers on the drama between the agents in the company.

According to The Oppenheim Group’s website , Heather specializes in working with high-profile clientele, including celebrities, athletes, and musicians. When the series launched on Netflix in March, Heather took to Instagram to tease what audiences can expect from watching the show. “So excited for you to see our journey as women in this crazy real estate world,” she wrote. Adding, “There is some fighting & some drama, but a whole lot of love and hard work.”

Source: Getty Images

She is a former model and Playboy Playmate. Besides working in the competitive market of real estate, Heather is also a model. The reality star is signed to MMG Models and has worked with many brands including Captain Morgan, Jose Cuervo, Calao Swimwear, and Carrie Amber lingerie.

According to her IMDB page, Heather attended a Playboy casting call in June 2008 and was named "Playmate of the Month" by the iconic magazine in February 2010. In a May Instagram post, she opened up about her decision to pose nude.

“Being a woman I have the right to choose what I do and will do with my body as should any woman or human should. Being a @playboy Playmate a lot of people ask me why I posed and why I did it... Because I have the right to choose & won’t let anyone make me feel inferior for my choices,” she wrote.

Source: Instagram

Heather’s Instagram is full of bikini pics and behind-the-scenes photos. Boasting almost 500,000 followers, Heather regularly posts pics of her daily life on social media. Being a reality star, she shares many snaps from interviews, red carpets, modeling gigs, and her travel stories.