Source: Facebook

Mom Builds Daughter a Magical Playroom That Looks Just Like Target

By

Play kitchens, grocery stores, and restaurants are all staples of playrooms across the country. I remember cooking fake pies in fake ovens and serving them by slicing away the velcro pieces. It was fun! But I thought I was over the toys I played with as a kid. I didn't think that I, a 30-year-old woman, had the capacity to be jealous of a small child's playroom. But here we are. 