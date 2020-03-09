Taskmaster Is Set to Be Black Widow’s Biggest Foe — but Who’s Behind the Mask?

The head of S.H.I.E.L.D., Maria Hill, gave Taskmaster a full presidential pardon for agreeing to test the defenses of the new Hellicarrier and he then was sent to help the CSA to train new heroes on how to fight like specific Avengers in what was called the Fifty State Initiative. But things went south when Norman Osborn took over the Initiative and began welcoming in super-criminals. Taskmaster was then charged with training the new villainous recruits on how to appear as heroic fighters by day and supervillains by night.