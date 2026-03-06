T'ate McRae and Jack Hughes Have Been Quietly Building a Relationship Since Late 2025 The rumored couple is official. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 6 2026, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: MEGA/Instagram/@jackhughes

Ahh, the lifestyles of the rich and the famous. Since these figures are constantly under scrutiny, it seems impossible for celebrities to try to connect romantically. You know, once a celeb is spotted with another, rumors run amok about a possible romance. That said, it’s easy to pair people together who may genuinely have a platonic relationship. So, there’s no way to really tell.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to Tate McRae and Olympic hockey player Jack Hughes, the relationship rumors have been in overdrive. And while a picture doesn’t quite tell the full story, fans have long believed that Tate and Jack have been trying to learn more about each other while under the guise of building a friendship. And since the pair has now been revealed to be in a relationship, fans want the rundown. Here’s everything that we know.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Tate McRae and Jack Hughes’s relationship timeline kicked off with the pair being spotted in November 2025.

Rumors of Tate and Jack’s relationship started in November 2025. Per Deux Moi, the gossip site shared a post on Nov. 21, 2025, of the pair dining at Anton’s in New York City.

The pair could be seen engaged in a deep conversation. Jack is sporting a hand cast as Tate’s back is turned away from the camera. According to Cosmopolitan, sources shared that "the entire restaurant was staring" and that Jack appeared uncomfortable and "seemed nervous, like he was looking around a lot when they first sat down."

Article continues below advertisement

Tate Mcrae at Jacks first game back??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AzkxRbz6s9 — 𝚟𝚒𝚌 🪴 (@notsoickyvicki) December 22, 2025

Next month, Tate was caught by a fan at a New Jersey Devils game. In the video, she appears to be trying to keep a low profile.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, another fan post on X went viral of Tate attending the game. However, what further fueled speculations about a possible relationship was that Jack’s brother, Quinn Hughes, also liked the post.

In 2026, the pair kicked things up a notch.

According to Deux Moi, sightings of Tate and Jack became more regular. In January 2026, the outlet shares a screenshot of a girl saying that Tate was in a bar with Jack, celebrating one of the New Jersey Devils players’ birthdays.

Article continues below advertisement

As for February, the outlet shared that a source has confirmed that the duo is “officially dating." Still, the pair didn’t confirm the rumors or the source’s info at the time. In March 2026, a Us Weekly source also confirmed fan suspicion.

Article continues below advertisement

“Tate and Jack are dating,” a source told Us Weekly. “They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other.”

Article continues below advertisement

Per the source, Tate and Jack’s connection began with a chance DM. Since then, the pair have made an effort to support one another and get to know each other better. And after months of hanging out, they decided to take their relationship up a notch. “They are making it work during this busy season, but hope to have more time together next month when his season ends,” the source told the outlet. “Tate thinks he’s really sweet, and it’s going well so far.”