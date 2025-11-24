Tatiana Schlossberg’s Husband Is a Doctor She Met While Attending Yale University
JFK's granddaughter revealed in November 2025 that she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
The Kennedys are arguably the closest the United States will get to having a royal family. The political family has been studied and theorized about for decades, especially the nation's 35th president, John F. Kennedy. The charismatic president's legacy continued long after his 1963 assassination through his and his wife Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (later Jacqueline Onassis) and their children, John F. Kennedy, Jr., who passed away in July 1999, and Caroline Kennedy.
Caroline, the sole surviving offspring of JFK, went on to raise her children with her husband, Edwin Schlossberg — son Jack and daughters Rose and Tatiana Schlossberg.
Tatiana, a journalist and author, shared in November 2025 on the anniversary of her grandfather's assassination that she was battling a health challenge of her own. She shared that, at 35 years old, she was diagnosed with terminal acute myleoid leukemia and was predicted to have less than a year to live.
According to her essay with The New Yorker about her leukemia diagnosis, Tatiana revealed that her children were her main concern after learning the news of her diagnosis. Here's what to know about her family.
Is Tatiana Schlossberg married?
Tatiana married her husband, Dr. George Moran, in 2017. According to Men's Journal, the pair met while attending Yale University. After college, he became a doctor at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, while Tatiana worked for The New York Times, Vanity Fair and The Washington Post as an environmental reporter.
Their wedding took place at Tatiana's family's Martha's Vineyard estate and, according to The New York Times' announcement of the wedding, the ceremony was officiated by former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.
While Tatiana's husband went into the medical field, his marriage into the Kennedy family wasn't his first exposure to a life of public service. According to his father, Garrett Moran's bio on Year Up, he served on the Governor’s Workforce Council in Connecticut after serving as co-chair of Gov. Ned Lamont’s transition. His mother, Mary Penniman, is a treasurer of the board of the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Tatiana Schlossberg and her husband have 2 children.
During their marriage, Tatiana and her husband had two children. Their son, Edwin, was born in 2022. Although they named him Edwin, his uncle, Tatiana's younger brother, Jack, said he preferred calling him by the same name as his grandfather. Then, in May 2024, the couple welcomed another child, a daughter whose name they've decided to keep private.
Tatiana wrote in her essay for The New Yorker that she discovered she had leukemia while she was nine months pregnant with her daughter. She shared that, prior to her receiving her diagnosis, she was able to swim for a mile in her pool while pregnant and was "actually one of the healthiest people I knew."
In her essay, Tatiana thanked her husband for being by her side as she navigated her diagnosis, crediting him for having uncomfortable conversations with doctors and caring for their children while also tending to her needs, including when she "yelled at him that I did not like Schweppes ginger ale, only Canada Dry." Tatiana also shared that the hardest part about her terminal illness was knowing the life she had with her husband and children would come to an abrupt and tragic end.
"My son might have a few memories, but he’ll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears,” she wrote. “I didn’t ever really get to take care of my daughter — I couldn’t change her diaper or give her a bath or feed her, all because of the risk of infection after my transplants. I was gone for almost half of her first year of life. I don’t know who, really, she thinks I am, and whether she will feel or remember, when I am gone, that I am her mother.”