Tatiana Schlossberg’s Husband Is a Doctor She Met While Attending Yale University JFK's granddaughter revealed in November 2025 that she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 24 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Caroline, the sole surviving offspring of JFK, went on to raise her children with her husband, Edwin Schlossberg — son Jack and daughters Rose and Tatiana Schlossberg. Tatiana, a journalist and author, shared in November 2025 on the anniversary of her grandfather's assassination that she was battling a health challenge of her own. She shared that, at 35 years old, she was diagnosed with terminal acute myleoid leukemia and was predicted to have less than a year to live.

According to her essay with The New Yorker about her leukemia diagnosis, Tatiana revealed that her children were her main concern after learning the news of her diagnosis. Here's what to know about her family.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Is Tatiana Schlossberg married?

Tatiana married her husband, Dr. George Moran, in 2017. According to Men's Journal, the pair met while attending Yale University. After college, he became a doctor at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, while Tatiana worked for The New York Times, Vanity Fair and The Washington Post as an environmental reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Their wedding took place at Tatiana's family's Martha's Vineyard estate and, according to The New York Times' announcement of the wedding, the ceremony was officiated by former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

While Tatiana's husband went into the medical field, his marriage into the Kennedy family wasn't his first exposure to a life of public service. According to his father, Garrett Moran's bio on Year Up, he served on the Governor’s Workforce Council in Connecticut after serving as co-chair of Gov. Ned Lamont’s transition. His mother, Mary Penniman, is a treasurer of the board of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Tatiana Schlossberg and her husband have 2 children.

During their marriage, Tatiana and her husband had two children. Their son, Edwin, was born in 2022. Although they named him Edwin, his uncle, Tatiana's younger brother, Jack, said he preferred calling him by the same name as his grandfather. Then, in May 2024, the couple welcomed another child, a daughter whose name they've decided to keep private.

Article continues below advertisement

Tatiana wrote in her essay for The New Yorker that she discovered she had leukemia while she was nine months pregnant with her daughter. She shared that, prior to her receiving her diagnosis, she was able to swim for a mile in her pool while pregnant and was "actually one of the healthiest people I knew."

Article continues below advertisement

In her essay, Tatiana thanked her husband for being by her side as she navigated her diagnosis, crediting him for having uncomfortable conversations with doctors and caring for their children while also tending to her needs, including when she "yelled at him that I did not like Schweppes ginger ale, only Canada Dry." Tatiana also shared that the hardest part about her terminal illness was knowing the life she had with her husband and children would come to an abrupt and tragic end.