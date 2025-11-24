Tatiana Schlossberg's Parents Have Always Supported Her Career The journalist shocked the world with her devastating cancer diagnosis. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 24 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

A single diagnosis can change an entire life in an instant. Tatiana Schlossberg is well aware of how the entire trajectory of her life and career took a turn when she found out she had a terminal case of leukemia. The journalist relies on her friends and family as her support network through these troubling times.

Who are Tatiana's parents? Here's what we know about the couple who raised the talented writer, and the ones who will be there for her every step of the way.

Who are Tatiana Schlossberg's parents?

Tatiana is the daughter of Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy. Edwin is a designer and an author who has dedicated his life to several business ventures. His legacy can be found in the 11 books he has published over the course of his career. Edwin has found success across several disciplines thanks to his talent and intelligence. According to The New York Times, the designer has a Ph.D. in Science and Literature from Columbia University.

Caroline is a diplomat who has traveled all over the world thanks to the important positions she has held as an ambassador. Caroline was the United States Ambassador to Australia from 2022 through 2024. Before that, the diplomat was the United States Ambassador to Japan (via The White House).

The success of Tatiana's parents can be seen across the board. A famous author and an impressive diplomat worked together to help Tatiana accomplish her dreams. The journalist reached the heights of her field, and her byline was featured in some of the biggest outlets in the world.

Source: Mega Sisters Rose Kennedy Schlossberg and Tatiana Schlossberg

Tatiana Schlossberg released an emotional reflection on her diagnosis.

Some of the surprises life has to offer aren't positive. According to Blood Cancer United, an estimated combined total of 192,070 people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma in 2025. Tatiana is one of those people, and the way in which she chose to share her feelings regarding her diagnosis shocked the world. The writer published an essay in The New Yorker where she discussed her health status.

Tatiana says, "When you are dying, at least in my limited experience, you start remembering everything." One of the opening lines of the piece reminds readers to value every second they have with their loved ones. Tatiana goes on to talk about how she thought about her family when hearing the news. The journalist's parents and siblings are evidently of great importance to her.