Former NBA and College Basketball Star Rodney Rogers Died at Age 54 The Wake Forest University alum bravely battled being paralyzed from the shoulders down following a 2008 ATV accident. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 24 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Phoenix Suns

The NBA has lost another one of its greats. On Nov. 21, 2025, former sixth man of the year Rodney Rogers passed away at the age of 54. Rodney was a force on the basketball court and found himself on the sports' radar during his college career at Wake Forest University. His reign continued in the NBA until tragedy struck.

Article continues below advertisement

Even after his life changed forever, Rodney remained positive and became an inspiration to those who were fans of his on the court. As many continue to mourn his loss, here's what we know about his cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Rodney Rogers' cause of death?

Rodney's exact cause of death is unknown. However, according to a statement the NBA player's wife, Faye made to TMZ, he died while surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, Nov. 21. However, she opted not to disclose his cause of death. His death came after over a decade of him navigating being paralyzed from the shoulders down following an ATV accident in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

Though he suffered a severe and permanent spinal cord injury, Rodney was known for his positive, upbeat attitude he displayed in the public eye. However, he admitted in a 2011 interview with the Shepherd Center about the accident that he wasn't always in such a good place and understandably had to adjust to his injuries.

"When I was in the hospital at Shepherd Center, I kept the room dark and never looked outside or let anyone see me,” Rodney recalled. “Even when I first came home, I stayed in the house and wouldn’t let anyone see me. I had to get used to this before anyone else could see me like this.”

Article continues below advertisement

Rodney Rogers was remembered by his Wake Forest University family.

Rodney's celebrated basketball career began at his alma mater, Wake Forest University. According to the Bleacher Report, he appeared in 89 games for Wake Forest over three seasons. Rodney was named to the All-ACC team in each of his three years, including first-team selections in his final two seasons, and won ACC Player of the Year during the 1992-93 season. His career average of 19.3 points per game is the seventh-best mark in program history.

Article continues below advertisement

Wake Forest retired Rodney's jersey in 1996, three years after he was drafted into the NBA with the Denver Nuggets. Although he didn't graduate from the university, he continued receiving accolades from Wake Forest, including them gifting him an honorary degree from the university in 2022. Amid his death, Wake Forest's former head basketball coach, Dave Odom, who coached the team from 1990 to 1993, issued a statement honoring Rodney's legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Rodney is truly one of the greatest athletes to ever play in the Atlantic Coast Conference—without reservation," the statement read. "You can place him alongside the very best our league has ever seen. It's easy to focus on his extraordinary talent, but what stood out to everyone who knew him was that he was every bit as remarkable as a human being."

The statement continued: "He loved his teammates, he loved his family, he loved Wake Forest and he loved the game of basketball. He loved playing for Wake Forest. Every time we visited him, I walked away reminding myself never to complain—because he never did. He faced life exactly as it came and made the very best of every moment. He was a joy to watch as a basketball player, but he was an even greater man. He shared his strength, his spirit and his life with everyone around him."