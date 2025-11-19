Patrick Beverley's Parents and Siblings Have Landed in the Spotlight After Domestic Violence Arrest He called himself the family protector. Now, he’s accused of assaulting the sister he came to help. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 19 2025, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Patrick Beverley has built a reputation around toughness — on and off the court. He’s never been shy about crediting his family, especially his mother, for helping him survive a difficult childhood and climb his way into the NBA. Unfortunately, the same family that shaped his story is now part of a very different headline.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2025, Patrick Beverley was arrested and charged with felony assault after an incident at the Texas home of his mother, Lisa Beverley. The case, which involves his teenage sister and has sparked national attention, has brought renewed focus to his family life — including the role of Patrick Beverley’s parents and his relationship with his younger sibling.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

A domestic violence arrest has placed Patrick Beverley’s relationship with his parents in the headlines.

Lisa Beverley has been a visible part of Patrick’s journey since the beginning. In 2018, per People Magazine, she made national news of her own when she won two cars and a vacation on The Price Is Right. Patrick Beverley’s family made headlines when police were dispatched to his mother’s home in Texas on Nov. 14, 2025.

According to a probable cause affidavit, per USA Today, Lisa Beverley had called Patrick to intervene in a situation involving his 15-year-old sister and her 18-year-old boyfriend. Both his little sister and her boyfriend were reportedly in the home at the time of the phone call.

Article continues below advertisement

When Patrick Beverley arrived, things escalated. The affidavit alleges that he grabbed his sister by the neck with both hands, lifted her off the ground, and punched her in the left eye. She told deputies she felt like she couldn’t breathe. Prosecutors say she also claimed that Patrick Beverley threatened her life during the assault.

Patrick Beverley was arrested for assault on a family member (impeding breath), which is a 3rd-degree felony.



The report says Pat Beverley was called home after his 15-year-old sister snuck out to see her boyfriend. He allegedly grabbed her by the neck with both hands, lifted… pic.twitter.com/lGUkqXBoXX — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 18, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Deputies documented visible marks on her neck and petechiae in the eyes, signs commonly associated with strangulation. Patrick Beverley was arrested later that day and charged with third-degree felony assault of a family member, along with a charge related to impeding breath or circulation. He was released after posting a $40,000 bond.

Patrick Beverley’s attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, issued a public statement defending her client. She called him “the provider and protector” of his family and said he had not been violent that night. “He has always looked out for their well-being and will continue to do so,” she said. The statement emphasized that the affidavit reflected only one side of the story and urged the public not to rush to judgment.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, the contrast is hard to ignore. Patrick Beverley was called to help his family. He has publicly embraced the role of caretaker, especially for his mother. Now, both Lisa Beverley and her daughter are at the center of a case that questions the very role Patrick Beverley has claimed for himself.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The situation puts a rare spotlight on Patrick Beverley’s siblings and family life off the court.

For much of his NBA career, Patrick Beverley has kept his private life just that — private. He’s spoken about being raised on Chicago’s West Side and has acknowledged the sacrifices his mother made to keep him on the right path. His father has never been a visible figure in his story, and aside from the sister involved in this incident, there’s little public information about other siblings.

Now, with his sister’s name redacted in legal documents but her involvement widely reported, she too has been pushed into the spotlight. The situation highlights the complicated reality of fame, family, and responsibility — especially when personal moments become part of a public court record. Patrick Beverley has pleaded not guilty to the charges. No trial date has been set. His attorney says he cooperated fully with authorities the night of the incident and believes that when all the facts are out, he will be cleared.